Not only do numbers not lie, they can’t lie—they’re just numbers, devoid of any relativity or subjectivity. And, the left isn’t going to be very pleased to learn that new numbers, this time out of Italy, make a bulletproof case against their “immigration” policies of transporting the entire third world to the West.

From a report by Thomas Brooke at Remix News we learn that a whopping half of juveniles incarcerated in Italy are foreigners. When you look at the numbers of juveniles and adults together, around one-third of prisoners are foreigners.

This is all despite the fact that foreign-born individuals comprise just 9% of the population living in Italy. Per Brooke:

Foreign nationals now account for nearly half of all inmates in Italy’s juvenile detention centers and one third of the country’s total prison population, according to Ministry of Justice data compiled in the latest Antigone report. As of the end of March 2025, 49.9 percent of juveniles held in Italian youth facilities were foreigners. Among adults, foreigners made up 32 percent of the total prison population as of Oct. 31, 2025 — more than triple their share of the resident population.

That beast of “overrepresentation” comes back to haunt the left…again. Maybe, just maybe, certain demographics commit more crime than other demographics? Perhaps we remind naysayers about the Occam’s Razor wisdom that dictates when you hear hoofbeats, you should think horses, not zebras. Well, when you see a prison system with a disproportionately high level of foreign offenders, think criminals, not “system” or “structural racism.”

Brooke also reveals that 40 of Italy’s prisons now have prison populations that are majority foreign. And, Italy only has 206 total “penal institutions” which means that around 20% of Italy’s prisons are largely housing foreign criminals.

What does this mean for the taxpayer? Well, juveniles cost a lot more than the adults—Google’s AI puts that number between €78,475 to €156,950 per minor per year (that’s $91,162.05 to $182,324.11). Then, you also have to consider these juveniles are going to incur a lot more costs down the road with their lower graduation rates and inevitable reincarceration. Taxpayers are being extorted to house people who shouldn’t even be there.

For adults the cost is much lower, coming in at around €160 per day, which works out to be around €60,000 per year per prisoner (around $70k).

Now, it could be worse. In the U.S., we taxpayers for over around $215,000 per year per incarcerated juvenile (I would like to know how many are illegals, foreign-born, or from a migrant background). In Ireland, the cost is absolutely breathtaking:

Figures from the council’s annual penal statistics show the cost per inmate per day in an institution for juvenile offenders was €2,773.38.

That’s daily, meaning the annual cost is €1,012,583.70, or $1,176,429.87.

What would it take to root policy in numbers instead of emotions?

