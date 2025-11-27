A table in the wilderness

Something is stirring in men today. It’s not loud, but it’s unmistakable.

Across the country -- and even across the Atlantic -- men are rediscovering faith, family, and purpose. The latest research shows 43% of American men now report weekly church attendance, the highest level in five years and a sharp reversal after decades of decline. In England and Wales, monthly church attendance among young men has more than quintupled since 2018, from 4% to 21%.

These aren’t just statistics. They’re signs of a quiet return -- a cultural course correction that may shape the next generation.

From drift to direction

For years, the story of men in the West has been one of disengagement. Fathers are absent from homes. Men retreating from faith, leadership, and civic life. Social commentators warned of “the boy crisis” and “the failure to launch.”

But the tide may be turning. A growing number of men are rejecting the hollow promises of modern self-expression and rediscovering the strength of conviction, community, and belief. They are finding that masculinity is not something to suppress or apologize for -- it’s something to redeem, refine and re-anchor in responsibility.

The first table in the wilderness

The first Thanksgiving offers a timeless picture of that rediscovery.

Four centuries ago, a handful of survivors gathered on the frozen shores of Plymouth. They had crossed an ocean, endured sickness and loss and faced a winter that nearly ended their colony. And yet, in the wilderness, Elder William Brewster called them to give thanks.

Their gratitude wasn’t for comfort but for endurance. They thanked God not for what they had gained, but for what they had survived.

Around that rough-hewn table, men like Brewster modeled a kind of faith and fortitude that built more than a settlement -- it built a culture. Brewster was no celebrity. He was a teacher, husband, and father who quietly mentored younger men like William Bradford, shaping the moral backbone of a generation.

Today’s wilderness

Our wilderness looks different now. It’s not forests and frostbite but distraction, confusion, and fatherlessness. The threats aren’t physical, but spiritual and social.

And yet, the solution remains remarkably similar: families gathering, fathers leading, men of conviction guiding the next generation.

Across the country, that’s beginning to happen again. In churches, small groups and youth programs like Trail Life USA, men are reclaiming their role as mentors and moral anchors. They are teaching boys to work hard, keep their word, serve others and honor something higher than themselves.

They build more than skills.

They build character.

They build courage.

They build faith.

They build legacies.

The power of gratitude

Thanksgiving reminds us that gratitude itself is a form of strength. It requires humility -- an admission that we are not self-made.

Psalm 23 speaks of a table prepared “in the presence of enemies.” That’s as true in 2025 as it was in 1621. Gratitude, faith, and family are acts of resistance in an age of cynicism.

This year, as we gather around our own tables -- some full, some modest -- we can take a cue from Brewster and those early settlers. In a harsh world, they paused to give thanks. In a disoriented one, we can do the same.

Because when fathers give thanks with their families, when men lead with humility and when faith once again informs manhood, cultures heal, and nations endure.

The revival has already begun. Quietly, steadily -- around campfires, dinner tables, and pews -- men are returning home.

And that may be the most hopeful Thanksgiving story of all.

Mark Hancock is the CEO of Trail Life USA, a character, leadership, and adventure organization that is both Christ-centered and boy-focused. Trail Life USA partners with churches and parents across America as the premier national character development organization for young men, which produces generations of godly and responsible husbands, fathers, and citizens. In over 1,250 churches in all 50 states, and over 60,000 members, fathers and sons are connecting, relationships are deepening, and legacies are beginning as a new generation of godly leaders rises.

Image: AT via Magic Studio