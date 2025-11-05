A post-election analysis: This is not the end of the world

The much-heralded November 4 election is over. The most notable results were that an Islamo-socialist is about to be sworn in as New York City’s mayor, a leftist woman will be Virginia’s new governor, a Muslim woman will be her lieutenant governor sidekick, and a black man who wants his enemies violently killed will be her attorney general. In New Jersey, a Democrat will be governor. In Pennsylvania, the same leftist judges who unconstitutionally changed the rules in 2020 remain on the court. And, in California, redistricting will likely eliminate the possibility that the state sends a Republican to the House.

Those are bleak outcomes, on the one hand, but on the other hand, they’re actually not as horrible as people may be inclined to think. So, in no particular order, here is some food for thought:

One. Ultimately, a leftist city and four leftist states had leftist outcomes. And yes, Virginia currently has a Republican governor, but Youngkin is an anomaly who was elected because of very specific issues regarding Virginia schools. This was a status quo election: Blue stayed Blue.

Two. It’s possible that part of why Blue stayed Blue is that there was some election chicanery, especially in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Voting machines in both New Jersey’s and Pennsylvania’s Republican leaning districts broke down:

BREAKING - Voting machines are down across Pennsylvania and New Jersey in red leaning districts like Cumberland county, and voters are being turned away after not appearing in rolls, including a Chester County precinct where 800 residents reportedly cannot vote today. pic.twitter.com/y5yhtFWIUm — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 4, 2025

In Chester County, Pennsylvania, which voted for Kamala in 2024, the poll books, where people sign in listed only Democrats and Republicans. Independents, who often hew conservative when Dems get really crazy, had to cast provisional ballots.

Meanwhile, several precincts in New Jersey were temporarily shut down because of bomb threats:

Because we know this happens, it’s imperative that you start voting early in your district to avoid these election day problems.

Three. At least in New York, the voter turnout was very small. In 2024, New York City had 8.5 million residents. It has an estimated 5.5 - 6 million eligible voters and, as of 2023, had 4.5 million registered voters. Zohran Mamdani, who appeared on the ballot twice, as both the Democrat party candidate and the Working Families candidate, garnered only 1,036,051 votes out of a total of 2,055,921 votes cast.

Thus, over 2 million voters and over 3.5 to 4 million eligible residents sat out the election. Despite the passion political junkies felt, this was not a Blue Wave.

Four. The election does highlight something worrying, which is that Democrat voters are more radicalized. This is not your Daddy’s Democrat party. When I grew up, whether you were in a Democrat or a Republican home, your parents likely loved America and wanted everyone to achieve capitalist success.

They believed in the two-parent family and the sexual binary (and, indeed, couldn’t imagine anything else). While they may have been tolerant of homosexuality, they didn’t want it taught as a reasonable alternative to heterosexuality. By the late 1960s, unless you were in the deepest South, they wanted total racial equality. Antisemitism was considered evil by a generation that had seen the death camps.

Today’s Democrats hate America and measure success by the destruction of America’s political and economic system. They have abandoned normative heterosexuality and the social constructs built around it, and are dedicated to racial segregation and anti-white supremacy. They are deeply antisemitic, a rot that lies at the center of the party rather than, as with Republicans, at the fringe (although it’s a growing fringe that must be addressed).

The Democrat candidates who won, for the most part, won by appealing to this crazy Democrat base. Moreover, as is becoming increasingly apparent, women are driving the craziness. In Virginia, they drove the election outcome:

CNN Virginia attorney General exit poll by gender



Men:

🔴 Miyares: 58% (+18)

🔵 Jones: 40%



Woman:

🔵 Jones: 55% (+12)

🔴 Miyares: 43% pic.twitter.com/sjJpOjMEU8 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 5, 2025

This extremism is also being driven by open borders immigration. While past immigration was people with biblical values yearning to breathe free and optimize that liberty to create successful lives, the current immigration comes from socialist and Muslim countries. They view the government as the source of all things, whether material things (housing, food, medical care, etc.) or religious control.

In New York City, at least, these new people—people who either weren’t in America on September 11, 2001, or were cheering on the airplanes—dominated the election:

It turns out most Zohran Mamdani voters have lived in New York for less than 5 or 10 years. People born in New York overwhelmingly rejected him. They remember. pic.twitter.com/57R6ue0jCw — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) November 5, 2025

Five. Speaking of radical, Zohran Mamdani, the Uganda-born Muslim Indian who grew up in an America-hating family, finally felt free to let his radical flag fly. Here are some excerpts:

“...as we say on Steinway, ana minkum wa alaikum (Arabic for “I’m one of you, and I am for you.)” (Steinway is the Astoria, Queens, neighborhood that is almost 10% Muslim.)

“Standing before you, I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru: ‘A moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.’” (Nehru was India’s first post-colonialist Prime Minister. Thus, Mamdani is claiming that he will free New York City from American colonialism.)

“Central to that vision will be the most ambitious agenda to tackle the cost-of-living crisis...an agenda that will freeze the rents for more than two million rent-stabilized tenants, make buses fast and free, and deliver universal child care across our city.” (There is no such thing as “free.” This means that taxpayers and landlords will fund a massive wealth transfer to New York City’s new population, the one that has its closest ties to socialist and Muslim societies.)

“We will hire thousands more teachers. We will cut waste from a bloated bureaucracy.” (Teachers, especially women and LGBTQ+-identifying people, are the backbone of the Democrat party, and they are the ones Lenin envisioned to remake children. Also, ironically, Mamdani’s plans depend upon a bloated bureaucracy.)

“[New York will be a city] Where the more than one million Muslims know that they belong — not just in the five boroughs of this city, but in the halls of power. No more will New York be a city where you can traffic in Islamophobia and win an election.” (Mamdani preceded that with a one-sentence promise to fight antisemitism. Who believes him? Bueller? Bueller?)

And the scariest thing Mamdani said? “We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve, and no concern too small for it to care about.” (That’s totalitarianism writ large.)

Mamdani’s speech was so radical that even Van Jones was shocked—not at the sentiment, but at the fact that Mamdani let the cat out of the bag about the new Democrat party:

CNN's Van Jones was not a fan of Zohran Mamdani's angry, far-left, rage-filled victory speech:



"I think he missed an opportunity. I think the Mamdani that we saw in the campaign trail, who was a lot more calm, who was a lot warmer, who was a lot more embracing, was not present… pic.twitter.com/aM2AlcgM1U — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 5, 2025

In sum, leftists won where leftists usually win, women and un-American migrants (which is different from pro-American migrants) led the way, and the Democrat party is way more extreme than most people understood. Let’s hope that the American people are paying attention to that last point.

And of course, New York City is doomed.