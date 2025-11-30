A Holocaust mystery’s solution reminds us that repatriating illegal aliens is not Nazi-esque

One of the most awful and famous pictures from the Nazi conquest of Ukraine shows a Jewish man crouched on the edge of a deep pit filled to the brim with dead bodies. Behind him, a bespectacled Nazi soldier aims a gun at his head, preparing to execute him. The picture became known as “The Last Jew in Vinnitsa.” Taken in 1941, it marked the first phase of the Holocaust, because the Nazis ended individual executions (which upset some of the troops and used up too many bullets) and opted instead for industrial-scale genocide in concentration camps.

An intelligent piece in the New York Times about some newly discovered information about this photograph makes it clear that leftists know that calling ICE agents Nazis for detaining and repatriating illegal aliens has no truth to it. It is a gross calumny, intended to undermine the rule of law and faith in the American government.

Recently, it emerged that the photograph was taken, not during a mass execution in Vinnitsa but, instead, in a different mass execution in Berdichev. By the end of the Holocaust, the Nazis had succeeded in executing between 850,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian Jews. They often did so with the gleeful complicity of the Ukrainians themselves, whose bloodthirstiness surprised even the Nazis.

Today, we have another piece of the puzzle. Thanks to help from AI, there’s a 99.9 percent certainty that “the killer was Jakobus Onnen, 34, a former teacher from the town of Tichelwarf, near the German border with the Netherlands.” According to the New York Times article from which I quoted,

Mr. Onnen died in 1943, possibly at the hands of Soviet partisans. The identities of Mr. Onnen’s victim, and of the photographer, remain unknown. [snip] Mr. Onnen was born in 1906, into a comfortable family. His father, an educator, died in 1924, which proved a “crucial event,” Dr. Matthäus wrote in his new paper. Mr. Onnen joined the Nazi Party in 1931, two years before Hitler came to power, and became an SS member in 1932. For several years in the 1930s, he taught languages and physical education at the Witzenhausen Colonial School. [snip] [In 1939] shortly before Hitler invaded Poland, Mr. Onnen joined the SS Death’s Head Unit at the Dachau concentration camp. He served as a training officer in Poland before joining Einsatzgruppe C in 1941.

Fascinating, and a reminder that mass killers don’t come from the slums and aren’t deprived. Like the 9/11 attackers, they are often the scions of comfortable middle- and upper-class homes.

Naturally, any essay discussing the Holocaust, especially to an audience that’s been educated into ignorance about that event—so they know nothing about the Einsatzgruppe—requires a little explanation. Alexander Nazaryan, who wrote the New York Times essay, gives a good explanation:

The mass killing was carried out by one of the Einsatzgruppen death squads formed by the SS chief Heinrich Himmler, the most powerful figure in the Third Reich after Hitler, and his top subordinate, Reinhard Heydrich. Following the German army, or Wehrmacht, as it advanced toward St. Petersburg (then called Leningrad), Moscow and Kyiv (Kiev at the time), these units terrorized the Soviet countryside, shooting hundreds of thousands of Jews, including women and children, in what has come to be known as the Holocaust by bullets. (The death camps associated with the genocide of European Jews were a later development, as some Einsatzgruppen commanders complained about the toll that mass shootings were taking on their men, many of whom took to heavy drinking.)

The death camps industrialized these localized practices and expanded them beyond the Jews. During the three years during which the death camps were operating, the Nazis managed to gas an estimated 2.7-3.3 million people, almost all of whom were Jews, while murdering another 11-12 million (many of whom were Jews) through individual executions, forced labor, starvation, and disease. That’s an average death toll of 12,800-13,700 people per day, or the equivalent of about 4.5 September 11 attacks per day.

While Nazaryan doesn’t discuss the sheer immensity of the Holocaust, he makes it clear that, by 1941, the Nazis were already engaging in mass murder on an industrial scale. What’s also clear is that they were not doing this within their own borders: They were invading other lands to commit these genocidal executions.

This is the New York Times saying this, information relayed to its primarily left-wing readership.

This is the same left wing that insists that ICE, when acting under color of American law to detain and repatriate people illegally in the United States, is committing a Nazi-esque Holocaust. Not only is this comparison ludicrous, but the Democrats know it’s ludicrous.

They do it because it’s emotional propaganda, intended to paint the United States government as an illegal and criminal enterprise. They also do it because they desperately want to fill the U.S. with people who come from countries with values antithetical to America, who have no loyalty to America or its governing systems and culture, and who view the U.S. as a cash cow to help fund their native lands, whether Somalia or Mexico.