A heavily peer-reviewed report says children shouldn’t get ‘gender affirming’ care

President Trump ordered a report on whether it’s appropriate to give children so-called “gender affirming” care—that is, giving them dangerous hormones or even surgical intervention because the kids announce that they’re members of the opposite sex. Completely unsurprisingly, the heavily peer-reviewed study concluded that it’s a very bad idea to do this. This is akin to a study saying that mother’s milk is good for babies. It falls into the “Well, duh!” category.

Image created using AI.

What I found more intriguing than a report stating the obvious was the response of the American Psychiatric Association—the preeminent and largest such association in the world—when given the report for its review. But first, let me set the stage.

According to the New York Post, the Trump-ordered report was published on Wednesday, following a great deal of peer review to determine whether its methodology was strong and its outcomes accurate:

The report was reviewed by 10 different experts and research groups — and none identified major faults in the findings that US doctors should pause giving common gender dysphoria treatments until more is known about the long-term effects on patients, the lead author told The Post. “They were given the chance to show mistakes, show errors. And they were not able to identify any,” said Dr. Leor Sapir, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and one of the project researchers. “They had some minor comments here and there, but nothing that gets to the main findings about evidence and ethics,” he said. “And that includes the former president of the Endocrine Society, the very organization that has been one of the chief proponents of these interventions,” Sapir added.

One of the report’s findings was that those studies advocating for chemical and surgical intervention “were of ‘very low quality,’ and that little is really known about the long-term psychological and quality-of-life effects of treatment, along with how often patients regret undertaking them.”

Once again, “Well, duh!”

Children have no sense of the future and often have a very fragile grasp of reality. If they were adults, they’d be mentally deficient. But they’re not adults; they’re kids.

Some still believe in the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus; they think their teachers (many of whom are leftist lunatics) are actually knowledgeable; they’re incredibly vulnerable to peer pressure; and they’ve had no chance to acquire knowledge or wisdom. But that, of course, didn’t stop the LGBTQ+ activists who were activated to destroy American children.

So, yeah, a scientific study finally pointed out the obvious, and one can only hope it goes a long way to saving future generations of children from physical mutilation.

But then there’s the American Psychiatric Association (APA), the largest such organization in the world, boasting over 39,000 members. It’s the organization that publishes the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, an all-powerful diagnostic treatise that routinely seems to pathologize the normal and normalize the deviant. But that’s another story.

The APA had a problem: It couldn’t find any serious methodological faults with the study, but it was still unhappy. And so, we get this gem, again from the New York Post:

And when the report was submitted to three organizations for the peer review process, only one responded — the American Psychiatric Association (APA), which took issue with the report’s decision to not include any trans people among its researchers. But the APA did not substantively criticize the actual evidence analysis findings, saying mostly that the report failed to clearly explain its methodology. (Emphasis mine.)

They’re essentially saying that it’s a form of cultural appropriation (a huge no-no on the left) for anybody but so-called “trans” people to conduct research into “trans” issues. It’s a pernicious form of intellectual segregation. I can easily see the APA soon saying (if it hasn’t already said so) that only black psychiatrists can treat black patients, only Asian psychiatrists can treat Asian patients, and so on.

I’d hoped to have a pithy ending for this essay, but I find myself at a loss for words. But I know that you guys get it.