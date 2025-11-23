'A Battle With My Blood' in more ways than one

Is there anything sadder than injecting politics into a personal story of a terminal battle with cancer?

It's a strange, discordant addition to an otherwise moving piece by Tatiana Schlossberg Moran, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy, writing in the New Yorker about her likely fatal battle with a rare form of leukemia at the age of 34.

Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy, had just given birth when she was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. She writes about her fear of adding another tragedy to her family’s life. https://t.co/GR1vSZYmsW pic.twitter.com/NdTNuS0Acl — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 23, 2025

She described her experience of finding out she had the illness shortly after having her second child, which in itself is an awful time to get such a diagnosis. After a string of plan A, plan B, and plan C treatments, she learned she has about a year left to live, the obvious wasting and weakness of cancer evident in the photographs accompanying her piece.

She movingly wrote of memories from childhood flying at her as her mind concentrates on dying. She described her fear that her very small children would have no memory of her, and her sense of chagrin that the cancer hit her even though she kept herself fit and healthy. She praised her nurses and recalled the love and support she had received from her husband, family, and friends. She wrote of her sorrow at giving her mother Caroline another tragedy to mourn.

There isn't a soul in the world who doesn't wish that she recovers from this ordeal, hoping against hope that the doctors can figure out a treatment to make her well so she can see her children grow up and live the normal life she had hoped to live. There isn't anyone who doesn't pray she gets a miracle. The piece is powerful because it describes something universal in the human condition, the terrible experience of dying, made worse because she was dying young and leaving her children without a mother.

But then she brought up petty, vengeful Kennedy politics and sent it all crashing to earth. She brought up her second cousin once removed, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as the bad guy, saying he was all about cutting funding for medical research that could help her, or those like her, offering not a scintilla of proof that that was the case with her rare form of leukemia. That certainly drove the focus away from what she had written earlier.

First, she wrote of her loathing for her cousin, which is classless behavior against a family member right there:

Meanwhile, during the CAR-T treatment, a method developed over many decades with millions of dollars of government funding, my cousin, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., was in the process of being nominated and confirmed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Throughout my treatment, he had been on the national stage: previously a Democrat, he was running for President as an Independent, but mostly as an embarrassment to me and the rest of my immediate family. In August, 2024, he suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump, who said that he was going to “let Bobby go wild” on health. My mother wrote a letter to the Senate, to try and stop his confirmation; my brother had been speaking out against his lies for months. I watched from my hospital bed as Bobby, in the face of logic and common sense, was confirmed for the position, despite never having worked in medicine, public health, or the government.

Then she distorted RFK, Jr's views to a lousy political caricature, beginning with a subjective 'felt' feeling unsupported with evidence:

Suddenly, the health-care system on which I relied felt strained, shaky. Doctors and scientists at Columbia, including George, didn’t know if they would be able to continue their research, or even have jobs. (Columbia was one of the Trump Administration’s first targets in its crusade against alleged antisemitism on campuses; in May, the university laid off a hundred and eighty researchers after federal-funding cuts.) If George changed jobs, we didn’t know if we’d be able to get insurance, now that I had a preëxisting condition. Bobby is a known skeptic of vaccines, and I was especially concerned that I wouldn’t be able to get mine again, leaving me to spend the rest of my life immunocompromised, along with millions of cancer survivors, small children, and the elderly. Bobby has said, “There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.” Bobby probably doesn’t remember the millions of people who were paralyzed or killed by polio before the vaccine was available.

Alleged antisemitism? When the slogans bellowed out were directed at Jews and Jewish students were kept from studying in their own libraries? You can argue about whether Trump's response was the right one, but even the university took steps to curb its vile record of Jew-hate. There was nothing 'alleged' about the antisemitism that engulfed Columbia duing the period she's talking about.

And as for her characterization of RFK's vaccine stance, what a dreadful parody.

RFK, Jr. has questioned the efficacy of mRNA vaccines on younger COVID patients, and the impact of vaccines on babies who become autistic, but he's never said he's against polio vaccines, or any other type of conventional vaccine. He's often had to tell political inquisitors in Congress that he's not against vaccines, he's just a questioner seeking the truth. But here she is, claiming he's an anti-vaxxer and outright liar. That's kind of ... bad ... in a story like this.

Then she got into funding:

As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses, and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers; slashed billions in funding from the National Institutes of Health, the world’s largest sponsor of medical research; and threatened to oust the panel of medical experts charged with recommending preventive cancer screenings. Hundreds of N.I.H. grants and clinical trials were cancelled, affecting thousands of patients. I worried about funding for leukemia and bone-marrow research at Memorial Sloan Kettering. I worried about the trials that were my only shot at remission. Early in my illness, when I had the postpartum hemorrhage, I was given a dose of misoprostol to help stop the bleeding. This drug is part of medication abortion, which, at Bobby’s urging, is currently “under review” by the Food and Drug Administration. I freeze when I think about what would have happened if it had not been immediately available to me and to millions of other women who need it to save their lives or to get the care they deserve.

Was that her leukemia funding? Or was it research into COVID vaccines that she said "could" maybe be used for some cancers, though probably not hers? It's quite a stretch of projection here.

As for the firings she describes, has she ever heard of government waste? Maybe the problem was that they weren't doing their jobs properly and only a few of them were productive? Were they doing bad research or injecting politics into their research? There could be all kinds of reasons to get rid of them.

As for the abortion drug, is anyone out there arguing against use of this drug for the purpose for which she needed it? What a stretch of logic we have here, brought on by overwrought politics.

Not only was it an unwelcome injection of politics, it was selective politics.

Because if she wanted to do political finger-pointing, she could have far more effectively pointed to the purported cause of her rare leukemia, which was Islamist terrorism.

In her piece, she brought up that the doctors thought her cancer was caused by exposure to chemicals, such as those found in the 9/11 rubble, which she visited in New York. If so, then terrorists are the primary bad guys, not Bobby, who didn't even cut rare leukemia funding so far as is known.

The piece didn't mention it, but it's also possible that she could be a victim of an electromagnetic attack, also known as Havana syndrome. I know this because I have a friend with a rare form of leukemia acquired in the same circumstances of being young and fit, and who got it while in government service after being posted to several of the U.S. embassies that were subject to electromagnetic attacks. He told me his doctors said there were two ways he could have gotten his leukemia -- through heavy exposure to industrial chemicals, or to an electromagnetic attack, and he was never anywhere near industrial chemicals. Tatiana's mom, Caroline,, on the other hand, had been U.S. ambassador to Japan, and while there is no record of electromagnetic attacks in Japan, according to Google AI, that doesn't mean it didn't happen there and it's also possible she traveled to places like Cuba or China where many attacks occurred.

If she had brought that up, or the 9/11 Islamofascist terrorists up, instead of Bobby as the bad guy, she would have been on more solid ground with at least some evidence to back her accusation.

What a way to wreck a beautiful personal essay. She didn't need to bring up speculative petty politics or level errant speculative accusations at all. If some editor didn't make her put that discordant section in, it indicates a mind and a family still seething with loathing for cousin Bobby, as well as unable to put politics aside. What a shame that would be.

Image: X screen shot