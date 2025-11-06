6 hacks to a better government

Antisocial people run in packs. They exert concentrated power, but they are decidedly in the minority.

Prosocial people operate individualistically, but in the aggregate, they have much-greater power. Prosocial people can be defeated only by themselves.

Many familiar practices don’t utilize power effectively. Some new practices also wouldn’t.

Use power effectively these 6 ways:

1. Worship, love, and save.

Individual faith in Christ limits the envy that stymies economic growth. Individual faith also strengthens lesser magistrates to limit greater magistrates, which secures individuals’ rights.

Love is disciplined action that builds healthy relationships.

Saving builds productivity.

2. Choose assets, and consumer products, whose producers do the least harm.

Stocks provide the greatest long-term returns of any single class of investment.

Choosing stocks in normal times, but choosing gold instead in crisis times, provides even-greater long-term returns. In normal times that include routine government-money-error cycles, stocks provide the greatest returns. In crisis times, when money producers have been more greatly inflating the money quantity, and more greatly suppressing profits, gold shelters assets and provides better returns.

Shopping for the best added value is the key ingredient that makes voluntary cooperation select for the producers that add the most value. But this added value can give fund managers and corporate managers the power and control to pursue ends that harm everyone.

Individuals can limit such harms by moving their investments out of funds like those of BlackRock and Vanguard, by supporting government officials who limit government pension investments in such funds, and by considering corporate managers’ harmful actions when choosing products like those of Anheuser-Busch InBev, Target, and Disney.

3. Assess government people by how fully they use their constitutional powers against others in government and cronies.

Government people are delegated powers through their jurisdictions’ charters.

Government people’s powers are strikingly asymmetric. Government people have no lawful powers to defy the Constitution but awesome lawful powers and duties to support the Constitution.

If government people use their lawful powers to limit only themselves, we need supermajorities before this will secure our freedoms. But if any government person also uses his lawful powers to limit others, then each single executive, bloc of legislators, or judge better secures our freedoms.

Many politicians have much to say about what other people should do and are eager to do other people’s jobs, but they don’t do their own jobs.

The only things politicians say or do that are worth supporting are actions to use constitutional powers to limit others in government and cronies.

4. Vote strategically for constitutionalists in Republican primaries and in general elections.

Keep Republican Progressives from returning in subsequent elections as hard-to-dislodge incumbents.

Register as a Republican if needed to vote, and in primaries vote for the most constitutionalist Republicans. In general elections, vote for the most constitutionalist candidates from any party.

If you build support, more will follow.

If a Progressive Democrat wins for the time being, others in the various branches and jurisdictions have the power and duty to undo any damage he might do. Of these others, Republicans are the only people who might limit Progressive Democrats; and Republican Progressives don’t.

Wherever there’s unmitigated damage, Republican Progressives are the people we must hold accountable.

5. Support partial secessions of county regions from legacy state governments and of neighborhood regions from legacy city governments.

The Constitution has a rule that the national government shall guarantee to each state ¾ really, to each state’s residents ¾ a republican form of government. A given government can assuredly be republican only if its charter has the same rules and sanctions as the Constitution.

In state, county, and city charters, the ratifiers echo the Constitution’s design features but then layer on incompatible scope and administrative states. No state constitutions delegate only limited, enumerated powers.

Just as state delegates ratified the Constitution in the USA, county delegates can ratify county-region constitutions within each state, and neighborhood delegates can ratify neighborhood-region constitutions within their cities.

Compared to when the USA seceded from Great Britain, this is simpler. Now each region’s delegates can copy the Constitution. Also, now these delegates will be implementing the explicit governing law ¾ the Constitution ¾ whereas the legacy states or cities clearly aren’t.

6. Support a good party.

Our fundamental political and therefore economic problem in our system of two major parties is that both are majority Progressive.

If the economy is viewed as a process, then governments are impactful controls. If governments are viewed as processes, then parties are the key controls.

Where the Constitution is designed to limit governments, party rules are designed to empower party organizations. For a good party, like for a seceding county region or neighborhood region, the Constitution is a model design solution. It’s ready-built and well examined.

The fundamental solution is to build at least one major party with a party constitution that limits the party’s power. A good party will use a party constitution and complementary party laws to enact candidate selection processes that favor constitutionalist candidates.

We can build a good party any of multiple ways: elect a president who uses his constitutional powers, partially secede from state governments, start neighborhood voter information meetings, take control of the Republican Party.

Fail to fix at least one party, and no other solution will be sufficient — Not term limits, not other constitutional amendments. Fix at least one party, and its people will make quick, lasting work of the remaining problems.

The more effectively that prosocial individuals use their powers, the more quickly that all people will live in increased freedom.

James Anthony is a chemical engineer and the author of The Constitution Needs a Good Party and rConstitution Papers. For more information, see jamesanthony.us.

Image via Pxfuel.