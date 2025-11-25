50-year mortgages: Good idea?

Are 50-year mortgages a good idea? Let’s look at some numbers.

The median price of a home right now is about $400,000. A typical first-time homeowner would put 10% down ($40,000) and finance the remaining $360,000.

Let’s assume an interest rate on a 30-year mortgage of 6%. That’s a little less than current rates, but I expect rates to fall a bit in the near future. The monthly payment on such a loan would be about $2,158 per month. Add in reasonable amounts for insurance ($174) and property taxes ($293), and the total monthly payment would be about $2,625 per month.

Okay. What does a 50-year mortgage look like?

The interest rate would have to be higher, since the lender’s money is at risk for a longer period. I’m not sure how much higher, but looking at the difference between rates on a 15-year versus 30-year mortgage, I would guess that the rate on a 50-year mortgage would have to be at least 0.4% higher. The monthly payment on a $360,000 50-year mortgage at 6.4% would be $2,002 per month. Add in the same amounts for insurance and property taxes, and the total monthly payment would be $2,469 per month.

That means that adding 20 years to the term of the loan gets you a $156 reduction in the monthly payment (about 6%).

Looking at it from a different direction, how much cheaper would the house have to be to get the same $156 reduction in the monthly payment on a 30-year loan? The monthly payment on a $334,000 30-year loan at 6% would be the same $2,002 per month as the 50-year loan at 6.4%. Assuming the same down payment of $40,000, you would have to find a house for $374,000 instead of $400,000.

Stated a little differently, going to a 50-year loan from a 30-year loan makes it possible to buy a house that costs $26,000 more. Not worth it in my book, but make your own judgment.

Image via PickPik.