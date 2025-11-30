400 Minnesota state employees turn on Walz over his $1 billion Somali fraud scandal

How bad is the Somali fraud scandal, in which the State of Minnesota allowed Somalis to rip off the system to the tune of $1 billion, some of them using the cash to bankroll Al Shabaab terrorism?

This bad: Minnesota's largely Democrat bureaucrats are publicly blaming Walz.

According to Fox News:

More than 400 employees of the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) accused Gov. Tim Walz of failing to act on widespread fraud warnings and retaliating against whistleblowers. The Minnesota Department of Human Service Employees account, which says it consists of more than 480 current staff members at the Minnesota DHS, wrote on X that Walz is "100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota." "We let Tim Walz know of fraud early on, hoping for a partnership in stopping fraud but no, we got the opposite response. Tim Walz systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression, and did his best to discredit fraud reports," the group claimed. "In addition to retaliating against whistleblower[s], Tim Walz disempowered the Office of the Legislative Auditor, allowing agencies to disregard their audit findings and guidance."

Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota. We let Tim Walz know of fraud early on, hoping for a partnership in stopping fraud but no, we got the opposite response. Tim Walz systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression,… https://t.co/cEtbnuKmgn — Minnesota Department of Human Service Employees (@Minnesota_DHS) November 30, 2025

When was the last time you ever saw anything like that? It had to have been bad -- and it was bad, according to a report in the New York Times, which was also unprecedented:

Mr. Thompson, a career prosecutor who served as interim U.S. attorney for several months this year, and who declined to discuss his own political preferences, said he believed that race sensitivities had played a major role in the rise of fraud. As pandemic assistance was disbursed, the state was also reeling from the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, he said. “This was a huge part of the problem,” Mr. Thompson said during an interview in the summer. “Allegations of racism can be a reputation or career killer.”

Anyone complaining about fraud, which was very, very big, got painted a racist.

A dirtbag NGO at the center of this scandal, shoveling out the funds for fraud, even warned the state employees that that would be their fate:

Feeding Our Future, the nonprofit group that was the largest provider in the pandemic program, responded with a warning. In an email, the group told the state agency that failing to promptly approve new applicants from “minority-owned businesses” would result in a lawsuit featuring accusations of racism that would be “sprawled across the news.”

Racial grievance-mongering, and not-so-veiled-threats still permeate the case. During a trial of one of the Somali fraudsters, this happened:

As a trial in the meals fraud case was coming to a close last summer, an attempt to bribe a juror included an explicit insinuation about racism, prosecutors said. Several defendants in the trial were found to have arranged to send a bag containing $120,000 to a juror along with a note that read, “Why, why, why is it always people of color and immigrants prosecuted for the fault of other people?”

Naturally, politics permeated the case:

Kayseh Magan, a Somali American who formerly worked as a fraud investigator for the Minnesota attorney general’s office, said elected officials in the state — and particularly those who were part of the state’s Democratic-led administration — were reluctant to take more assertive action in response to allegations in the Somali community. “There is a perception that forcefully tackling this issue might cause political backlash among the Somali community, which is a core voting bloc” for Democrats, said Mr. Magan, who is among the few prominent figures in the Somali community to speak about the fraud.

Since we’re back on the topic of Tim Walz and Feeding Our Future…



Here’s Walz pictured with defendant #58 in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.



Amran Abukar was literally given an “Entrepreneurship” award by Governor Walz. pic.twitter.com/IgfNJNW6lf — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 30, 2025

This explains why the state's governor, who came close to being our vice president, did absolutely nothing.

Questioned about his scandal, Walz blamed Trump:

More on the Minnesota Somali fraud scandal. NBC had the governor of Minnesota on today and, unlike CNN, actually mentioned the story. Gov. Walz admitted no fault--'I take responsibility for putting people in jail'--and tried to shift blame to Trump. pic.twitter.com/WqaLNAdROs — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 30, 2025

All one can hope in the wake of this monstrosity is that a whole lot of lowlife and their governor find their way to jail and their ill-gotten gains are somehow recovered. As the Times notes, this scandal threatens the Minnesota 'way of life' meaning, why Minnesota can't have nice things. What a revolting scandal. Walz is a corrupt clod who needs to go down for this.

