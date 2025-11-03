2025’s yearly honors: POTY, MOTY, LOTY, TOTY, WOTY, DOTY, and SOTY

It’s almost time for 2025’s yearly honors. Here are my entries for POTY, MOTY, LOTY, TOTY, WOTY DOTY, and SOTY.

POTY: Just because he was Person of the Year last year, and probably will be next year, doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be this year. Indeed, POTUS is establishing a POTY dynasty.

MOTY: Were it not for President Trump essentially running the world, the late, great Charlie Kirk would be an impressive candidate for POTY. His spirit lives and thrives on. Instead, we’ll invent a new category: Movement of the Year. Socialism may be enticing gullible young voters in New York City and Seattle (the once-Emerald City is also dallying with a lunatic leftist for mayor this November), but TPUSA is rousing America’s spirits as it spreads inspirational messages to a grateful and welcoming nation. Go Erika and co.!

LOTY: It’s an old joke, but still elicits at least a smirk: you can tell a Dem is lying because his lips are moving. There are some real doozies emanating from the Dem political eco-chambers, but this one tops the Lie of the Year: “The Republicans [especially Trump] shut down the government.” Even elements of the MSM see through this obfuscation, including, but not limited to, Jake Tapper of CNN. Even unions and airline executives are calling on Dems to end the charade. This time, Dems are deservedly getting the blame for ruining our lives in so many ways. Who you going to believe, them Dems or your own eyes?

TOTY: While a constant stream of lies emanate from lost Dems, Trump is disseminating truths. Indeed, that’s what Truth Social posts are called: “Truths.” A great candidate for Truth of the Year is Trump’s post on 7 April, 2025.

In light of the stock market’s tariff tantrums last Spring, Trump cautioned, “Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!” Countering the naysayers in the financial press, he warned about being a “panican.” Those who took heed have been greatly rewarded. President Trump’s TOTY reinforces what famed investor Peter Lynch said, “Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections than has been lost in corrections themselves.”

WOTY: As with POTY, this one will hold no suspense: the Word of the Year is “tariff.” Sometimes the obvious is unavoidable; besides, it has to be better than Dictionary.com’s absurd choice of “6-7.” Um, that is two words (numbers) separated by a hyphen, presuming they still teach that in schools amidst all the leftist poppycock about math being racist.

“Tariff” may seem old hat by now, but Trump continues to refer to it as his favorite word, partly because it is making us “rich as hell.” In addition to helping reduce our debt, the imposition of tariffs have been masterfully leveraged to forge fair-trade agreements and motivate historically irremediable combatants to turn their swords into plowshares, as it were.

DOTY: Amidst all the challenges incumbent on POTUS, Trump remains sanguine. Indeed, he is quite fun-loving, as manifested in his Dance of the Year. It has to be his red-carpet jig after he disembarked from AF1 upon arriving in Kuala Lumpur. Facing a troupe of multicultural Malay dancers, Trump showed no jet-lag, but joyfully demonstrated his rhythmic gyrations. Even the usually staid Malaysian prime minister caught the dance fever, synching his moves to Trump’s in the spirited DOTY.

SOTY: It may not be a catchy, stomp-your-feet dance tune, but, in keeping with the season, perhaps “We are the World” should be 2025’s Song of the Year. With the U.S. finally leading from the front again (America First), globetrotting Trump wants everyone to do as well as reasonably possible. Here is a very creative video from Miri Ben-Ari, with Trump as the front-man guiding other world leaders in harmony. The unity it seeks to engender may be quixotic to those more jaded. Then again, who’d believed a year ago that Trump would be able to help end numerous interminable world conflicts? Blessed be the peacemakers.

