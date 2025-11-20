130 reasons why this is not your grandpa's Democrat Party

We've heard often that this is not your grandfather's Democrat Party. From common sense to woke, that party left us years ago. Well, let me give you another 130 reasons to explain why your grandparents are voting Republican these days. This is the story:

A coalition of 130 congressional Democrats filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court urging it to rule in favor of two trans athletes in forthcoming cases over the protection of women's sports and national enforcement of Title IX. The coalition, which includes nine senators and 121 House members, is led by Congressional Equality Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Becca Balint, D-V.t., Democratic Women’s Caucus Chair Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. The list of signees features prominent figures on the party's left wing, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. The list also includes House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Nancy Pelosi. The list does not include noted moderate Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. The 130 Democrats on the list urged the court to side with Becky Pepper-Jackson, a trans teen from West Virginia who successfully challenged the state's law that prohibits biological males from competing in girls' sports, and Lindsay Hecox, who successfully challenged a similar law in Idaho to compete on Boise State's women's cross-country team. "Categorical bans -- such as the bans in West Virginia and Idaho -- undermine those protections and the ability of transgender students to be part of their school community," the brief writes.

Part of the school community? They are part of the community, the country, and so on. All we are saying is that biological males should not compete with young women and that bathrooms are separate for a reason. In other words, young women should not undress with men. How did that become an issue that goes to the Supreme Court?

Once upon a time, no one argued about this. It was that common sense corner that we all lived in. However, that was then and this is now. 130 in today's Democrat Party don't see it that way anymore.

And that's why your grandparents, or the same ones who probably voted for JFK and Carter, are not voting for the "D's" any longer.

Image: AT via Magic Studio