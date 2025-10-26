You left the water runnin’ now

Don’t look now, but a water crisis is brewing on the border. Yes, water, as in “agua.” We got the “people crossing” crisis under control. Illegal immigration at the border is under control. Water, well, that’s a different story. Let’s get more information:

Mexico failed to deliver millions of gallons of water to South Texas farmers, in defiance of a 1944 treaty. Now, members of Texas’ congressional delegation are calling on the Trump administration to make Mexico’s failure a part of upcoming trade negotiations — including new sanctions if necessary. Farmers and ranchers in the Rio Grande Valley are facing another year of insufficient water for their crops as the deadline for Mexico to deliver water to the U.S. under the treaty arrived on Friday, turning the country’s water deficit into a debt. After months of lawmakers pressuring Mexico into making good on its obligations, they now see the upcoming review of the U.S. trade agreement with Mexico as an opportunity to compel the state’s southern neighbor to comply. The 1944 treaty requires Mexico to deliver 1,750,000 acre-feet of water to the U.S. from six tributaries in Mexico every five years, or 350,000 acre-feet per year. In exchange, the U.S. gives Mexico 1,500,000 acre-feet of water from the Colorado River every year. However, Mexico ended the five-year cycle Friday with a debt of 925,000 acre-feet, according to preliminary numbers from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

So, Mexico owes us water? Maybe it’s time to revisit the treaty or the whole thing.

The Mexicans are saying that they’ve had a few too many droughts, and that may be true. Others are not so charitable. They blame it on water management. By the way, the attacks on Mexico are bipartisan, from Democrat Congressman Cuellar to GOP Congresswoman DeLa Cruz. Both sides are punching here!

No matter what happens, this ought to be a major issue in the upcoming North American trade deal. The water issue and the Chinese in Mexico must be on the list.

As for the water, it’s not running, and people on the border are getting angrier by the drop.

