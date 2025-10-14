Without Biden's border surge, there would be no need for mass deportations

Why is it that ICE is required to seek out, arrest and deport those here in the U.S. illegally?

It is solely due to the Biden regime’s open border policy that allowed the invasion of perhaps as many as 20 million migrants from all around the world. They came from more than a hundred different countries.

Were there migrants here illegally before Biden took office?

Of course, but there were not so many that they were catastrophically altering American culture.

Americans embrace other cultures up to a point.

There were not so many that thousands of innocent citizens were being negatively impacted by their presence here.

Yes, there were gangs, most prominently the MS-13 criminals from El Salvador, and they were, and are, violent rapists and murderers. They remain a challenge to American law enforcement.

But once the border was opened to a rush of millions, many of them criminals and gang members from other nations, law enforcement was overwhelmed then demonized if they tried to do their jobs.

Over the four years of the Biden administration, we learned that the Democrat party, as currently constituted, is pro-illegal migrant, pro-criminal, anti-victim, and anti-citizen.

Biden actually called for migrants to surge the border:

Unsurprisingly, American citizens are sick to death of the full-blown attack on their culture, values, way of life, and their law enforcement personnel.

No one should be surprised at Trump’s election to a well-deserved second term, particularly since the 2020 election was clearly stolen.

The Democrats have always assumed the American people are dumb as rocks and easily manipulated by carefully calculated propaganda, so they have most definitely overplayed their hand. They actually thought they could usher into the nation millions of unvetted people, many of them unaccompanied minors, and no one would notice or fret.

No matter how they saw it, they would be powerless to do anything about it. But as more and more young women and children were raped and murdered, more innocent Americans were killed by illegal immigrant drunk drivers, and more taxpayer-funded resources were re-directed to the influx of millions of illegal migrants, the angrier American citizens got.

Did any Democrats speak up for the millions of Americans whose lives were being so negatively impacted by the invasion? Absolutely not. They just called those who objected “racist.” That is the left’s knee-jerk response to anyone who opposes their destructive policies.

Residents of Dearborn, Michigan, are now awakened five times a day by the Muslim call to prayer. It’s loud.

Ask the residents of St. Paul and Minneapolis if the influx of 86,000 Somalis has altered their lives, or the citizens of Columbus, Ohio (60k Somalis) or Seattle where 30,000 Somalis have been settled, Springfield, Ohio, where 20,000 Haitians were placed, if their cities have retained their American character.

These examples are a drop in the bucket of how twenty million strangers who have been purposefully placed in towns and cities to change the demographics, and to count these imposters as residents (same as citizens) in order to increase the Democrats’ representation in the House of Representatives.

In a nutshell, that is what is all been about – creating a permanent Democrat majority. To achieve this outcome, the Democrats have lied, cheated, stolen elections and abrogated the Constitution over and over again. While they shout and scream that Trump is a “fascist,” they are the ones who advocate for tyranny, censorship, and authoritarianism.

With the possible exception of Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, the Democrat party is the most self-unaware party on the planet. From the outset of the Obama regime to the end of the Biden administration, they actively weaponized the DOJ, the FBI, the CIA, the banks, the universities, and every other institution they could get their dirty hands on to use to abuse the conservative movement.

When it came to Donald Trump, they set out to destroy him and anyone in his family or circle of friends and business associates.

They instinctively knew he was a threat to their Cloward and Piven strategy, to overwhelm our nation with chaos and rage, and to rebuild America in their perverse, Marxist, unfree vision.

So, while thousands of utter fools, most likely recruited, paid and bussed to wherever necessary, spend their days, weeks, months and lives in a rage against ICE, against Israel, against anything Trump or MAGA, Trump is ending wars, bringing in billions of tariff dollars, reducing the size of our bloated government, and deporting a drop in the bucket of the millions of illegals who were imported into our country to do exactly what they’ve done – rape, murder, take jobs from citizens, take up seats in our schools who do not have teachers who speak their languages.

As for all those unaccompanied children, 300,000 of them lost by the Biden administration to sex traffickers, they are being rescued by the Trump forces.

Everyone knows by now that the protesters, violent or not, are recruited and paid for by the vast network of billionaire anti-American thugs like Soros, ActBlue, the Tides Foundation, Arabella, etc.

They are happy to spend many millions to produce bogus mobs of ignorant folks who have no idea what they are protesting. Many of them probably cannot read the signs put into their hands to wield against ICE agents.

Have a look at the antifa bullies in Portland and Chicago, the nude bicyclists in Portland, those all over the country willing to shoot law enforcement men and women who are just doing their jobs; jobs necessary to maintain civil society.

The mystery is how do they find so many people willing to prostrate and shame themselves for a criminal cause?

The Democrat party today is the party of violence.

They openly celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk. They continue to support candidates like Jay Jones in Virginia who fantasized about killing his opponent and his family. The Democrats' gubernatorial candidate, in that state, Abigail Spanberger, is probably a sociopath; she simply refused to answer questions that reveal her support of men in women’s bathrooms and sports, abortion without limits, etc.

Then there is the horrific Katie Porter in line to be the next governor in the rigged up state of California -- a harridan Karen if there ever was one.

She has not dropped out nor has her party asked her to suspend her campaign. after all the revelations about her nasty, out-of-control character.

These are the people who need to be protested against for they are without principles or ethics. They encourage the protests against ICE.

Bottom line, all those nitwits protesting ICE and Trump should be outraged and protesting the Biden regime, not Trump.

These deportations would not be happening, and would not be necessary, if Joe Biden had not implemented his demented plan to install a permanent majority by criminal means.

Biden was the most corrupt president in U.S. history, coming in on the heels of Barack Obama who set the table with his contempt for America as founded.

Will there be unfortunate incidents in the process? Yes -- inevitable.

But none of this would be happening had Biden not opened the door to a massive invasion of third-world migrants and no plan for them to assimilate or respect our culture and values.

The Democrats do not care if they assimilate or not; it is not part of the plan. The plan is permanent power by any means necessary, the Constitution be damned.

Image: Screen shot from U.S. Department of Homeland Security video, via YouTube.