Whoopi Goldberg urges Super Bowl attendees to don ‘brownface’ to thwart ICE

One of the legends of WWII is that, when the Nazis conquered Denmark in 1940, they ordered Jewish residents to wear the same Star of David patch they’d required of Jews in Germany. The good Danes, from King Christian X on down, protested this order by donning stars themselves. It was a national “I am Spartacus” moment. But, like so many good stories, it’s not true, although the Danes, to their credit, supported the small number of Jews in Denmark.

I couldn’t help thinking of this apocryphal WWII tale when I saw Whoopi Goldberg’s response to Kristi Noem’s announcement that ICE will be patrolling the Super Bowl:

Asked on Friday by the right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson if there would be “ICE enforcement” at the Super Bowl, Noem replied, “There will be,” adding that federal immigration officers would be “all over” the event. “I have the responsibility for making sure everybody goes to the Super Bowl, has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave,” Noem said on “The Benny Show.” People should not attend the event, she went on, unless they are “law-abiding Americans who love this country.”

Everybody’s understanding is that Noem said this because Bad Bunny will, presumably, attract a huge cohort of Hispanics to the Super Bowl. That assumption is questionable.

While there’s no doubt that the NFL wants Hispanics to start watching games, it’s doubtful that many will make it to the Super Bowl. According to Ticket Smarter, “Super Bowl ticket prices start at $5562.23 and go as high as $81144.00. The average ticket price for a Super Bowl ticket in 2025 is $14300.65.” In other words, the “average” illegal alien isn’t going to be there, nor is any other average person. Noem, as is often the case, was performing for the camera.

Whoopi Goldberg, though, took Noem seriously. She is urging attendees at the Super Bowl to put on brown makeup and use fake Latin accents to thwart ICE’s presence at the game:

Everybody, get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun. That’s the first thing. And then...and this is the only time you can probably do this...give yourself a Latin accent.

Like other famous leftists who used blackface—e.g., Jimmy Kimmel and Justin Trudeau—Behar got a pass.

But let’s get back to what’s really at issue here. During WWII, Jews were being rounded up in places where they were legal residents, with their residency often going back several hundred years or even more than a thousand years. Once rounded up, they were summarily executed or sent to concentration camps (often after holding periods in ghettos where there was no food). Ultimately, six million were slaughtered. Those who aided the Jews were imprisoned, tortured, and executed. That reality is why people liked to imagine brave Danes standing against the Nazis.

In 2025 America, the government is identifying people who are in this country illegally and taking steps to repatriate them to their home countries. That’s it. And, just as one robs banks because that’s where the money is, because the majority of these illegal aliens are Hispanic, one looks for them in Hispanic crowds. You’re not going to find a lot of them making up a minyan at the local Chabad synagogue. (And I mention that specifically because Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn Johnson, has used a fake Jewish last name for her entire career to burnish her comedy chops.)

The point is that there is nothing morally wrong in finding people guilty of illegal conduct and imposing upon them the lawful punishment...sending them home. For people like the harridans at The View to pretend that it’s moral to impede law enforcement in this task is symptomatic of the leftist quest to destroy Western civilization, in this case by blasting away at the rule of law. And of course, given this “noble quest,” it’s hypocritically acceptable for them to use the allegedly ignoble means of brownface and fake accents.