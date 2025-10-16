Whiffs of fraud in Gavin Newsom's tyranny-of-the-majority bid

Of all the disgusting things Gavin Newsom has done to lay our state of California low, probably the lowest is his bid to disenfranchise conservative voters, amounting to 40% of the state, into no congressional representation at all with his redistricting plan, all to counter the redistricting in Texas, which had been fuelled by massive population gains from fleeing Californians.

Newsom is doing it with gerrymandering, spending $300 million in taxpayer cash on the effort, which must be approved by voters in a referendum on Nov. 4.

Voting, of course, by mail, with all the problems that creates, has started early, and counting will go on well past the referendum day, probably by weeks.

I cast my ballot by mail early, figuring they were going to steal it anyway.

Then I popped it in the mail, wondering what would happen to the ballot itself on the way to the counting place. Would they replace it with one of their own? Would they throw it in the trash and replace it with something else?

The Registrar of Voters texted me to say they got the ballot from the mail and counted it.

I don't know what they counted it as. All of them in the vote-counting operation, are Democrats, after all.

Such are one's thoughts when one votes in California.

An alert reader then sent me this picture -- showing that one's ballot isn't exactly secret. The holes in the envelope easily reveal the positioning of the 'no' vote to Newsom's scheme. I know I concealed it on mine. But many people may send it unawares, their vote known before the envelope is even opened by the Democrat vote-counters. They insist it's just a concidence.

It gets worse, though. An alert reader from Orange County sent me this photo of his vote:

Even if one does take care to keep the vote decision away from the envelope holes, it doesn't matter -- the envelopes are easily penetrable with light, rendering the voting decision visible to anyone with a flashlight.

He writes:

The ballot envelopes for California’s Prop 50 election are see-through. They do have a “security tint” printed on the inside but it is useless. I filled out my ballot, sealed the envelope and held it up to a lamp. I was able to clearly see how the ballot was marked.

They went through a brouhaha about the holes in the envelopes, but insisted nothing was amiss and not caring if voters were concerned, went right on doing what they did the last time.

Now they're using see-thru envelopes.

Polls show that the pro-Newsom gerrymandering 'yes' votes are ahead, which makes sense given that Democrat voter registrations are higher than Republican ones, albeit not by much. The tyranny of the majority ensures that the minority is not protected -- in a pure democracy, the majority gets whatever it wants and can do what it likes with the minority -- there's no such thing as 'rights' here.

And Newsom has quite a few disgusting plans for replacing the Republicans -- most notably, getting rid of Rep. Daryl Issa's seat and replacing it with three-time Democrat loser Ammar Campa-Najjar, who flits from district to district in search of political power, literally the grandson of a Black September terrorist mastermind of the 1972 Olympic massacre, whom he calls a 'legend.' He's the shack-up boyfriend of my congresswoman in my already-gerrymandered district, Qualcomm heiress Sara Jacobs. They got this all bagged up now, a twosome, to join the Squad in Congress.

They sure as heck don't represent me, and even less do they represent semi-rural East San Diego County, which votes red, but which is now being gerrymandered in to become a safe blue district for Ammar. Conservatives will serve as unwilling seat warmers to pad their districts.

Newsom assures, in that oily way of his, that the gerrymander is just temporary, to counter Texas and we can go back to our old districts that the independent commission created, once the storm is over in a few years.

This is unlikely to happen, in my opinion. Democrats, once entrenched, do not give up power. And with Texas leaving its redistricting the way it will be, why would Newsom keep that promise to Californians? Of course it will become permanent.

It's like the whole charade about election rigging is rigged itself. This is a hideous picture. One can only hope that the Voting Rights Act is invoked, or whatever it takes to stop this nasty leftist gerrymander reeking with signs of fraud.

Image: Monica Showalter, with permission from the photographer.