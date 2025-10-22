Where’s the American team in the World Series this year?

Baseball might be America’s national pastime, but this year’s World Series features two foreign teams: Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wait a minute…the Dodgers are in LA, which is in California. Exactly. Much of their fan base is essentially anti-American.

First, many of the Dodger players are foreigners.

Second, a plurality of the Dodger fan base are Latino — 43% by some estimates. They dare to call the Dodgers “Los Doyers,” even though President Trump made English our official language. Many other fans are Japanese who overindulge their national hubris by idolizing players like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (a last name that will live in infamy).

Of course, many Latinos are fantastically patriotic Americans. MAGA loves and welcomes them. However, many Dodger fans residing in LA, including Chavez Ravine by the stadium, teeter on the verge of anti-Americanism. As the New York Times pointed out, “The L.A. Dodgers Risk Alienating Their Fans or Angering Trump.” That’s a conundrum that largely results from their dealings with ICE.

Potentially angering Trump, ICE agents have been denied entry into Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers also committed financial support for “immigrants,” perhaps with dubious provenance and without obvious documentation.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers’s reticence over ICE raids angered their fan base, particularly Latinos. If they are truly assimilated, even Americanized, then why the foreign-flag waving protests and violence against ICE agents? Without immigration control, we essentially have no country; a sovereign sanctuary is an oxymoron. Indeed, this poll indicates a majority of Californians prefer to have a “special autonomous status” within the United States, including controlling borders with other states “like a country.” Forty-four percent are even open to seceding, but I suspect that percentage is higher amongst “Los Doyers” fans.

Toronto is even more obvious — despite Trump’s overtures, those poor souls are still Canadian. Actually, they are being run into the ground by a woman of Chinese heritage named Olivia Chow. How such a ghastly progressive can sport such a lovely first name is beyond me. Surely “Mei” or “Li” are more suitable for thee.

Clearly she’s no Olivia! And I’m not being biased — her own constituents are fed up with her progressive policies, which resemble LA in many regards. A pronounced majority of Torontonians think the rundown city is heading in the wrong direction, and Olivia is to blame.

No single person deserves credit for inventing baseball, but the Knickerbocker Base Ball Club of New York helped codify the rules. The sport has since entered our cultural consciousness, becoming intrinsic to our national identity. Indeed, there’s an expression that warms the cockles of one’s heart: “As American as mom, baseball, and apple pie.” During this Fall Classic (commencing Friday), I hope we can seek solace with good ol’ mom and her delicious apple pie, because the baseball will be shrouded in a foreign atmosphere.

