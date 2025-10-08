What's going on in ‘ungovernable’ France

And we think that Chicago is a mess? Yes it is, but not as bad as Paris or France. What in the world is going on in that fabled nation? They can't seem to keep a prime minister on the job. Let's check the story:

French President Emmanuel Macron is running out of wiggle room. The abrupt resignation of his prime minister Monday -- Macron’s fourth in more than a year of almost ceaseless political upheaval -- puts the French leader in a bind. None of the options now look appealing for Macron, from his perspective at least. And for France, the road ahead promises more of the political uncertainty that is eroding investor confidence in the European Union’s second-largest economy and is frustrating efforts to rein in France’s damaging state deficit and debts.

The problem in France, according to the article, is no tradition of coalitions. I guess that French politicians meet in their corners, left, center, or right, enjoy a glass of wine, a nice croissant, and agree on nothing. Who knew that the French were so disagreeable? But apparently, they are when it comes to politics.

From my seat in Texas, it looks like we are watching the madness of too many political parties. At least, we have two in the U.S. and governing is a bit easier. Yes, we have shutdowns and obnoxious politicians but sooner or later one side has more votes than the other. I guess that doesn't happen in France.

So we can watch and wonder who the next PM will be? I don't have a name but I hope that he doesn't buy a home in Paris because he or she won't be around long.

In the meantime, the stock market is hurting and people are using that awful "ungovernable" word is on the lips of many French men and women. It appears that governing in France means I win and the other two lose.

Again, we thought that Chicago is a mess?

Image: AT via Craiyon