We underestimate Mamdani and the 'eat-the-rich' movement at our peril.

Sure, communism has always failed and will ultimately fail in New York City, but one should expect early “funded” success.

The market factors that trigger capital flight take time. Wealthy people and corporations take time to relocate to more tax-friendly environments. It takes time to sell whatever real estate assets one may possess in “the City.” With increased supply and a depressed forecast for investment, many will either hold their asset(s) or take the loss. Either option delays the inevitable.

The DNC, globalists, and Zohran Mamdani’s Muslim, and sadly, Jewish, backers will be wont to “prove” their economic model a success.

Expect billions (if not trillions) to be thrown at New York City in the early stages of Mamdani’s tenure.

How many California billionaires will be all-too willing to donate to the cause? How about, the Qataris, Egyptians, Iranian mullahs, and other foreign governments associated with “the Muslim Brotherhood”? Rich leftists, some of whom are Jewish, will happily contribute, hoping that they are eaten (punished) last.

Communism can succeed “for a time.” Just ask a Venezuelan.

What then transpires is what has been exposed in the Schumer Shutdown – the Democrats have been buying constituencies for decades.

A few illegal aliens getting healthcare subsidies here, well-connected NGOs getting government grift over there, and 42 million Americans (and non-Americans) looking to gubmint for next month's food stipend.

Mamdani is only expanding on the roadmap that progressives have been laying for a generation – a dependent constituency is a loyal constituency.

Free buses. Subsidized grocery stores. Subsidized childcare. Subsidized health care. Rent control. All paid for with “other people’s money.”

That other people’s money in the short term will be entities that seek America’s destruction (see above).

The year 2025 is one year from the 2026 midterms and about a year before the DNC Primary (or anointment) transpires, (s)electing the next Democratic-Socialist candidate for president of the United States.

Mamdani can (and likely will) have a very successful one-to-three-year run. The people will rejoice. Communism will have succeeded, until it doesn’t. Then as the saying goes;

You can vote your way into communism, but you’ll have to shoot your way out.

No worries plebes, New York will have banned gun ownership.