Video: Trump dances with the Malaysians

Does this look like a president who's hated around the world, as the eggheaded foreign policy pundits tell us?

WELCOME DANCE: President Trump shows off his moves after exiting Air Force One in Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/PTcJlGjwKC — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 26, 2025

President Trump touched down in Kuala Lumpur this morning, and coming off Air Force One, was greeted by an enthusiastic troupe of Malaysian indigenous dancers -- regal and glittery and tropical, just what one loves about Malaysia.

Trump clearly enjoyed the presentation, and in a wonderful spontaneous moment, decided to dance with them, in his sort of Trump-dance, which rather usefully resembles the style of the Malaysian dance. He liked it. He liked them.

He was living his best life with the Malaysians extending a warm, cordial welcome.

It lifted everyone's spirits. And it's notable because we aren't aware of any other world leaders getting this kind of splendid welcome than the Malaysians gave Trump.

Malaysia's prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, sought to identify with Trump on a personal level (he's always been a smart guy), noting that both he and Trump had been political prisoners, or near-political prisoners. He had plenty of reason to -- he's working with Trump on a plan to avoid too much tariffs on Malaysian goods coming to America. There is every reason to think they will get it worked out well.

Meanwhile, Trump got right down to work forging another peace treaty between Thailand and Cambodia, which in honor of his cordial hosts, he called 'the Kuala Lumpur accords.'

❗️🇺🇸🤝🇲🇾🇹🇭🇰🇭 — U.S. President Donald Trump clasped hands with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Thai PM Srettha Thavisin, and Cambodian PM Hun Manet at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, his first stop on an Asia tour.



Trump arrived Sunday to witness an expanded ceasefire between… pic.twitter.com/Ilj1YSAN9Z — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) October 26, 2025

It certainly makes Trump's detractors look like fools.

Well played, President Trump.

Image: Screen shot from Fox News video, via YouTube