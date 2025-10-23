Video: Leftist lunacy I saw at a Saturday No Kings protest

So what’s it like wading into a “No Kings” protest? I can tell you because this is precisely what I did this past Saturday.

The scene was Larchmont, a tony suburb of New York City, in Westchester County. And as reporters at other such protests have already pointed out, present was an odd crowd, but not the usual odd crowd. I didn’t, for example, see any young antifa types. Quite the opposite.

I felt as if I’d walked in during the early bird special at Wolfie’s in Miami Beach, circa 1978. The blue-hairs were out in full force, to an extent that made me wonder if organizers had a defibrillator on site.

There also wasn’t much of the left’s touted diversity; why, I didn’t see even one non-white face — not one. Curious, too, given that while primarily white, Larchmont is still 19 percent “minority.” It can all make you wonder how organic any of this was.

While the protesters were long in the tooth, this didn’t mean they were short on hostility. Some were your typical hostile, short-fuse leftists; two people laid hands on me, in fact (nothing serious), and an upper-middle-aged man tried to intimidate me into leaving. “Why don’t you keep moving, O.K.?” he told me two or three times.

At one point he mentioned getting a “restraining order” against me as well.

I don’t know if he was a priest — he wasn’t wearing a clerical outfit — but he also he said that he’d forgive me for my hatefulness. So apparently he was there providing absolution.

I had to wonder how many at the protest were paid demonstrators, as has been said some are.

One lady I interviewed, after all, said she couldn’t talk longer because she had “two more protests to hit.” So that’s either extreme devotion or pocketbook promotion.

Moreover, as you’d expect, the TDS among the crowd was high and the knowledge level low.

Anyway, I made a video of what transpired (below). Note that some interviewees are younger because, I’d say, I approached a higher percentage of the young protesters.

By the way, one of the organizers approached me, a man by the name of Nate Levin. He gave me his card, on which he bills himself as “incorrigible,” a “suffrage buff” and “amateur historian.” He certainly was cordial enough; in fact, he appeared somewhat apologetic when I told him that people had laid hands on me. He mentioned, too, that they frowned on such behavior.

It also occurs to me, however, that there are perhaps two other reasons there was less mayhem this time around.

First, some leftists may be realizing their violence (and virtually all political violence originates with the left) isn’t playing well in Peoria.

Second, President Donald Trump has made clear that violence will no longer be tolerated. This just underlines, too, how good it is that you don’t have to be a king to lay down the law.

Image: Screen shot from Rumble video, by author.