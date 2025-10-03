UN migration chief meets pope, says she's 'using' his 'moral authority' for her own agency

Following his blessing of a block of ice on behalf of a group of global warming fanatics, Pope Leo went himself one better on the wokester front by gladhanding and apparently "partnering" with the United Nations's migrant-surge promotion group, the International Organization for Migration, now led by Joe Biden's chief advisor for immigration, Amy Pope. She's been in that office since 2023, having taken a month off from her job to "campaign" for the six- or seven-figure position (the U.N. won't say), according to her own account.

This is from EWTN:

Pope Leo XIV met with Amy Pope, head of the International Organization for Migration. She told Vatican News her discussion with the Pope highlighted the Church’s role as a moral authority and practical outreach to defend migrants’ rights. pic.twitter.com/OGjbFDmYfc — EWTN Vatican (@EWTNVatican) October 2, 2025

The Vatican News piece is here -- and here are some highlights:

So, we spoke about the need for the Church to work together with organizations like ours, which serve people on the most basic needs to advocate together to continue to build awareness and support for them. We also spoke about the importance of reframing the issue of migration at a moment in time where polarization is at an all-time high.

And this, in response to a question about what the pope can do to sustain her U.N. agency (emphasis added):

Clearly, he provides a level of moral authority to communities around the world. And that's really important at this moment in time, when the issue of migration has become, as I mentioned, hyper politicized and polarized. We want to reorient the conversation back to what is human and how we as humans can connect and provide support, how we can help integrate communities, how we can enable migrant students, for example, to get access to education or migrant workers to get access to jobs that pay properly, where they have proper treatment. So, part of it is using the moral authority that the Church brings.

Anyone detect anything insulting in that particular statement?

This person has deputized the Vatican to act as her organization's little pawn by providing "moral authority" to their mission to promote open borders and all the misery that has already entailed, from deaths in the Darien Gap, to child trafficking rackets, to the current repatriations necessary to restore rule of law in the U.S. It has also led to a lot of crimes against Americans -- from Chilean burglary gangs, to apartment terrorization, beatings and takeovers, to murders of young innocent women and girls. Now that word is out on that string of atrocities, the Vatican, and the pope, are now to be her faithful houseboy in her continuing mission to replace the electorate.

IOM, recall, was one of the great moneybags financing Joe Biden's border surge, back millions and millions were flooding the border, or being flown in in the dead of night for seeding among unsuspecting inland red communities, fattening cartel coffers with "crossing fees" that have wrought hell on Mexico, and allowing untold numbers of criminals to roll in with them. That was when Pope was Biden's top immigration advisor.

Here is what IOM was up to at the time:

From the other thread - the more I think about this screenshot from International Organization for Migration (IOM), the more it disturbs me. I think the picture we had of migrants, is of desperate people fleeing war-torn countries on foot.



I don't think anyone of us thought of… pic.twitter.com/vGtQb4fTwF — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 20, 2025

They were paying for the flights inland, as well the free hotels and other goodies, taking zero responsibility for the criminals rolling in, the child labor rackets, the bankruptcy of community coffers, and the havoc from a crush of humanity too big to assimilate. Those costs were to be paid by ordinaryAmericans, just as the lion's share of IOM own budget was (and still is) paid for by the U.S. -- and she wants $100 million more.

Now she's looking to start a propaganda war, to get the U.S. public to say 'thank you, may I have another' to more mass migration, literally "using" the pope, as she put it, as her mouthpiece.

If I were the pope, I'd be insulted.

I'd be very wary of being dragged into a political scheme like this, a quest for political power by the Democrats, whose aim is to replace the electorate by importing new foreign Democrat voters. I'd balance that gladhanding meeting (though we don't know what they said in private) with a meeting of victims of migrant crimes.

Pope herself is a political actor -- a veteran of Harry Reid's sleazy dirty-politics machine, where she got her start, and then as an advisor to Barack Obama, whose border surge politics got the ball rolling. After that, of course, she became Biden's chief immigration advisor and her record of surging the border speaks for itself -- a horrendous failure so vast it cost the Democrats the last election -- before moving onward and upward to the palmy offices of the U.N., traveling the world first class like Samantha Power, and "dancing" with migrants.

Now she wants to use Pope Leo for her propaganda mission to browbeat voters into supporting her open borders project, effectively turning the pope into her useful idiot.

It's disgusting.

Here's some appropriate commentary from a Marine Marine captain and author:

Hey, @Cernovich @JackPosobiec, hate to say it but this is way worse than blessing a block of ice! Amy is literally the worst UN official on the planet.



How many children lay dead in the Darian Gap because of her and Catholic Charities? https://t.co/Cyji7V6bXo — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) October 3, 2025

I really, truly, hope that the pope, whose mission is to lead the Church on an eternity basis, does not let her "use" him or his office this way. Pope Leo's gentle call for humane treatment of migrants is reasonable and supportable, but jumping in to join the open-borders enticement of economic illegal immigrants who would never leave their homelands otherwise is pure worldly politics of the most abominable sort, using the world's lower-middle classes for a leftist political project to change the electorate and never mind the trail of misery that has followed.

Image: EWTN X video screen shot