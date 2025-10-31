UK’s Glamour Magazine names men as its women of the year

Glamour Magazine debuted in 1939 as Glamour of Hollywood, offering young women advice on how to emulate their favorite stars. By 1943, it was rebranded for the benefit of Rosie the Riveter. The new motto was “for the girl with the job,” and its purpose was to ensure that young women laboring in factories making ships and airplanes felt that they could retain their femininity.

For the next 60-plus years, Glamour told women that it could make them beautiful and feminine. However, unbeknownst to readers, just as primetime television was slipping subliminal leftist propaganda into its supposedly “just for entertainment” content, the magazine world was doing the same.

Image created using AI.

Myrna Blyth detailed this gentle indoctrination in her excellent 2004 book, Spin Sisters: How the Women of the Media Sell Unhappiness—and Liberalism—to the Women of America. The only thing that’s changed since 2004 is the subtlety—or, rather, the lack thereof, since the college-educated, deeply indoctrinated women and gay men who now staff these magazines don’t even bother to hide their leftism anymore. (See, e.g., Teen Vogue.)

Nowadays, mixed in with fashion advice is pure politics. In the latest American edition, you’ll find a mix of articles about beauty trends, antiaging serum, and Taylor Swift, along with a lengthy article attacking J.K. Rowling’s stance on transgenderism. To its credit, the article does include Rowling’s own tweets challenging transgenderism, but the judgmentalism is clear from the first paragraph (emphasis mine):

Harry Potter series author J.K. Rowling first came under fire in early June 2020 for controversial tweets she posted about the transgender community. Her stance has caused fans and stars of the Wizarding World, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne, to speak out against the author. Five years later, Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric has only become more extreme as the author continues to publicly support anti-trans legislation and even take aim at the asexual community.

Bad, J.K.! Bad! Later, we’re told that Rowling “rants.”

The article culminates by explaining that Rowling slammed how Glamour UK identified some of its “women” of the year. Why would J.K. do that? Well, because nine of the “women” are men:

Women’s fashion magazine Glamour UK has chosen a group of nine men, so-called “dolls,” who identify as women for its “Women of the Year” magazine cover. The magazine celebrated the nonad as “The Dolls,” a popular term transgender women use to refer to one another. “As trans rights face increasing threat in the UK, Glamour honours nine of the community’s most ground-breaking voices at this year’s Women of the Year Awards,” the magazine said in its cover story.

Rowling was appropriately incensed:

I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier.



Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are. pic.twitter.com/ybEFr8XdSv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 30, 2025

And oh, my gosh, was Glamour UK offended by Rowling pointing out that the magazine has abandoned its base! (And, which Rowling didn’t say but I will, it abandoned its base for mentally ill sex perverts.) Thus, writes Glamour US:

Following J.K. Rowling’s post, Glamour UK released the following statement on October 30: In the current political climate, which is particularly hostile to trans people, it was vital for Glamour to celebrate these women who are all incredible role models. We were unmoved to see J.K. Rowling, who created the Harry Potter series, criticising the cover…We categorically reject Rowling’s misgendering of our brilliant cover stars.” The magazine went on to quote honoree Munroe Bergdorf [a man], who gave a speech at Glamour UK’s 2025 Women of the Year Awards event.

Women’s lib was always a lie, cooked up by communists. (Betty Friedan, one of the leading figures, was an ardent communist.) The point was never about improving women’s lives. It was about tearing apart American culture. The result, as we’ve seen, is that women have never been less happy. Now, having achieved that goal, feminists have moved on to abandoning women entirely, as mentally ill men become more useful political tools.

If America can pull back from the damage leftism has inflicted, that will be a miracle.