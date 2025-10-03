U.K.: Stabbing victim charged, stabber freed; Welcome to England in 2025

In a few heavily Muslim areas of Western cities, dogs are now unwelcome.

The number of pubs in England has fallen dramatically in recent years.

In the Houston, Texas area, of all places, Muslim men walked into stores and tried to convince those stores to remove pork products from their shelves.

And then there’s the Islamic scholar who recently said that music is a major sin, and that anyone who listens to music is cursed and will be punished by Allah.

So, no puppies, no pork, and no Pavarotti or Pink Floyd. Yeah, sure.

In Jolly Olde England, Moussa Kadri attempted to stab a man who had publicly burned a copy of the Koran. Kadri shouted “I’m going to kill you” as he jabbed at the man, and later told the police that he was just out to “protect my religion.”

This being “England” in 2025, the stabbing victim was charged with the heretofore unheard of crime of “having intent to cause [harm] against the religious institution of Islam.” Given that

England now has a Muslim “justice minister,” this crime may soon be commonplace.

Feel free to burn a Bible, or drag it through the dirty streets, however, as that is not a punishable offense, and may, in fact, be considered a reasonable response to the ever-dangerous “Christian nationalism.”

Worse yet, Judge Adam Hiddleston let the mad Muslim mauler go with a suspended sentence because, as he told Kadri, “you were clearly deeply offended by a man who was protesting outside the consulate and who as part of his protest had set fire to the holy Quran.” Kadri was freed on bail. The victim of the attack, Hamit Coskun, was locked up, however.

This led me to ponder what I could get away with if I said I was offended. “Misgendering?” Theft? As a non-wealthy person, I was offended at the prices the store was charging.

Rape? The woman didn’t want to sleep with me, so damn right I was offended! And hurt! Worse, I felt marginalized and unseen! I think I deserve reparations, recompense! Sure, I commited a rape, but I am the real victim here! Murder? Yeah, I killed her, but, as you now know, I was offended! In fact, I’m offended that anyone would even think of charging me with a crime. Why, I oughta —

Anyway.

As for “misgendering,” it truly does offend the hell out of me to be expected to lie. But I couldn’t get away with any of these things, because I am not a protected species. I am a white, male, Christian nationalist.

England has fallen. Hitler couldn’t take her, but another Jew-hating entity has. There are no more Churchills. The last lion long since passed.

And Europe becomes ever darker, thirstier, quieter.

Except for the five-times-a-day Islamic prayers are called.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License