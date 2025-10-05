Two spirit gun control

Among the woke abominations of Biden’s Handlers was the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. That superfluous agency’s press release is still up:

In September 2023, President Biden established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to reduce gun violence, which has ravaged communities across the country, and implement and expand upon key executive and legislative action which has been taken to save lives.

Why superfluous? It was dedicated to these tired, deceptive, unconstitutional measures:

President Biden continues to call on Congress to take additional action, including by: *Banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines; *Requiring safe storage of firearms; *Requiring background checks for all gun sales; *Eliminating gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability; and *Enacting his Safer America Plan, which would put more police officers on our streets for accountable, community policing and invest in gun violence prevention and intervention.

That now defunct agency was the center of attention at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where Sen. Josh Hawley questioned Gregory Jackson Jr., its former Deputy Director:

Graphic: X Post

At the hearing on the impact of Democrats’ “soft-on-crime” policies in cities, Mr. Hawley, Missouri Republican, grilled Mr. Jackson about a report he authored in 2023 as executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund. Mr. Hawley said the report advocated for defunding police, and asked whether Mr. Jackson would “renounce” the document. “My answer is that I led the efforts to invest $42 billion in law enforcement,” Mr. Jackson replied.

As one might expect, Jackson dodged, weaved, and didn’t explain how he could simultaneously advocate defunding the police while investing “$42 billion in law enforcement.” Jackson also wasn’t interested in explaining why he advocated giving money saved by defunding the police to “programs that “acknowledge the need for safe space, initiatives led by lesbian, gay, bisexual, two spirit, trans and gender non-conforming people.”

Hawley reasonably asked Jackson to explain what a “two spirit” person was.

Mr. Jackson retorted, “I feel like I’m looking at a two-faced individual, because you talk about reducing violence and talking about speaking out against violence.”

Hawley equally reasonably replied:

“The answer is, you don’t have any solutions. You want to invest in gobbledygook and take away money from police officers who actually keep our community safe. And when you’re called on the record, you deny it.”

Wikipedia, which is more than woke enough to know, defines “two spirt” thus:

Coined in 1990 as a primarily ceremonial term promoting community recognition, in recent years more individuals have taken to self-identifying as two-spirit. Two-spirit, as a term and concept, is neither used nor accepted universally in Native American cultures. Indigenous cultures that have traditional roles for gender-nonconforming people have names in their own Indigenous languages for these people and the roles they fill in their communities.

So, it’s a traditional “Native American” term that is “neither used nor accepted universally in Native American cultures” that was coined in 1990 and culturally appropriated by Mr. Jackson who can’t answer straight questions. There is, of course, a two-spirit pride flag featuring the usual LGBTQWERTY+-colors and two feathers to honor the Indian cultures that don’t use and accept the term. Take the link to see it.

Sen. Hawley has provided a worthy public service by giving Americans yet another glimpse into the woke lunacy that was the Biden’s Handler’s Administration. Had Kamala Harris won the election, the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention would have continued to employ plenty of people advocating for nonsensical, useless and unconstitutional, anti-liberty/gun policies while spending billions on LGBTQWERTY+- “two spirit” nonsense ignored by the Indians who supposedly birthed it. That Office would have also continued working to get rid of America’s police while claiming to spend billions on those non-existent police. We’ll likely never know how many taxpayer dollars were wasted on this, and other, nonsense.

The majority of voting Americans were likely unaware of Mr. Jackson and his Office, but they understood how utterly insane Democrats had become and still are. That’s why Donald Trump is president again. Nonexistent two spirits will have to somehow get along without government dollars and Mr. Jackson.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.