Trump's National Guard deployments have made a big difference in our cities

Democrats are apoplectic that President Trump has deployed National Guard troops in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Memphis, and will soon deploy them in Portland, and likely Chicago, thereafter.

They proclaim that these deployments are unconstitutional, and that the Guard and other military units are constrained by posse comitatus, a law that limits military use for policing activities.

Deploying the National Guard is/was a risky endeavor. To date though, the deployment of military resources (L.A., D.C., Memphis) has been overwhelmingly successful.

The National Guard has significantly reduced crime in our nation’s capital, quelled unrest in Los Angeles without significant blowback, and with the invitation of Tennessee’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee, has reduced violent crime there to decades lows.

Hard-leftist-run Portland and Chicago have resisted the National Guard deployment in earnest, with both mayors threatening consequences if the president deploys the Guard in their cities.

President Trump has proved -- that is, demonstrated the truth or existence of something by evidence or argument -- that a more robust approach to fighting crime can produce positive results, and make the streets safer for citizens of D.C., Los Angeles and Memphis, and anywhere else that a more robust attention to crime is employed, versus the soft-on-crime policies that has been prevalent in these Democrat-run cities for the past decade.

The Ninth District Court of Appeals in the west has ruled that the president can deploy the National Guard to Portland in contradiction to the local district judge, who stayed the president’s deployment action.

Two points of note:

One – with all the uproar about the National Guard’s deployment, they have so far functioned within the confines of their orders (and the Constitution). They have narrowly defended federal assets of property and personnel.

Two – they have exposed antifa in Portland as criminals, and Brandon Johnson and J.B. Pritzker in Illinois as pro-criminal enablers.

While the near-term future in Portland and Chicago are yet to be determined, the long-term decision for city/state residents, is whether they want to have what D.C. and Memphis now have, or if they want to continue the turnstile of restorative justice, and the perpetuation of violent crime by the same handful of violent criminals that have been arrested, and released, again and again.

This decision will eventually come to: Boston, New York, Oakland, Baltimore, Atlanta, New Orleans, St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis, Cleveland, and others.

Crime, or not, is a choice.

When the National Guard leaves the cities that they’re currently, or soon to be deployed in, the voters in these respective cities will need to decide if they want to continue to live in a newly “proved” safe city, or whether they are going to vote for more of the same – bad schools, economic malaise, high taxes, and violent crime.

Choose wisely, my friends.

