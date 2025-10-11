Trump’s Middle Eastern success recipe: Don’t do what Democrats did

For confused journalists and other analysts or supposed experts wondering how Trump is succeeding in bringing peace to the Middle East, all that they must do is look at how Obama, Biden, Europe, and their career diplomats handled Iran to see why they failed where Trump has succeeded. The Democrats’ goal has been to harm the West; Trump’s policy has been to benefit America and the Western world.

Iran has been a threat to the World for decades, as they developed dangerous weapons and supported multiple terrorist groups that were killing and maiming people throughout the Middle East and the world. So, what did Obama and Biden do? They spent years building up Iran and appeasing the mullahs instead of trying to destroy them.

Trump, on the other hand, has spent his first and second terms working on weakening Iran by destroying their finances. Doing so also cuts off the funds Iran delivered to terrorists.

In Trump’s first term, he finally kept the promise several U.S. presidents had made to move our embassy to Israel, despite warnings about how dangerous that was to the region. It didn’t cause problems, but it did show the world and the region that he would keep the promises.

Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who is not a career Middle East expert, worked to implement the Abraham Accords across the region.

Trump took out a top terrorist Iranian terrorist (Qassim Soleimani). Biden and the Democrat crowd said that doing so was terribly dangerous. It wasn’t. Iran barely retaliated.

Trump imposed severe sanctions on Iranian oil. Biden refused to enforce any sanctions, allowing Iran to go back to funding its war machine and terrorist organizations.

Heck, Obama shipped Iranian leaders billions in unmarked cash and also dictatorially shut down a long investigation into Hezbollah’s billion-dollar drug-running operation to reach the worthless and dangerous Iranian nuclear deal.

Trump also did everything he could to keep oil prices low, which greatly harmed both Iran and Russia. Biden set out to destroy low-priced oil. He succeeded in jacking up prices, which hurt Americans and financed wars and terrorism.

In Trump’s second term, he began by meeting with several Middle Eastern leaders to negotiate business deals and improve relations.

Biden and his squad, including Blinken and Sullivan, continuously tried to limit how Israel responded to Hamas and other terrorist organizations. Trump essentially allowed Israel to take out its enemies.

Biden lifted Trump’s terrorist designation for the Houthis, who immediately began to destroy shipping in the Red Sea. Biden did little to respond to the attacks. Trump properly designated the Houthis as terrorists and set out to reopen the Red Sea, benefitting worldwide shipping.

Trump also bombed Iran and its nuclear reactors. The experts were scared. Iran barely responded.

Basically, Trump spent a lot of time destroying Iran and the terrorist organizations and working with other countries in the area to achieve a great and long-term peaceful solution. Career diplomats and previous Presidents didn’t have the vision or instincts to do this.

Isn’t it notable that all the Democrats and protesters who continually demanded Israel stop attacking Gaza are notoriously silent on the great achievements of the past few days? It appears they really don’t care about anything but destroying Trump and Israel.

Trump is also working very hard to weaken China and make sure we aren’t dependent on them for so much stuff, including rare-earth minerals, even as experts continually say how bad tariffs are.

On a side note: The media and other Democrats have said Trump doesn’t like strong women, but he surrounds himself with very strong and intelligent women, including his wife. It is a shame that the mainstream media doesn’t cover Melania’s speech from yesterday about Russia, Ukraine, and the children she helped save.