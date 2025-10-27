Trump is triumphing in the West

While the West slept, the end of the Enlightenment crept ever nearer.

A vociferous and unstable minority declared that there are an infinite number of genders, that a person is any one (or more) of these genders he/she/they says he/she/they is, that removing or adding body parts from/to young people is “gender-affirming care,” that abortion is “health care for women,” that capitalism is bad and Marxism good despite the opposite being inarguably true for as long as both have existed, that unlimited and unvetted illegal migration enriches us, that diversity is our greatest strength, and that Islam is “a religion of peace.”

Among other preposterous and existentially dangerous claims. (“The vaccines are safe and effective. As are facial masks. Stay at least six feet away from everyone else. Don’t go outside. COVID-19 came from a wet-market/bat/pangolin. China has been very helpful. Dr. Fauci is a saint.”)

And still, a great many of our elites and “authorities” cling to these ridiculous assertions. No one in power then has apologized.

Enter Trump, 2.0.

He has secured the border, beat back “wokeism,” fought the Deep State, and attempted to Make America Great Again, despite almost unimaginable attacks, figurative and literal, from his political opponents.

No other modern president has ever had the courage to do what Trump has done. And that’s another reason why some of his political opponents want to kill him.

You see, when he shows such temerity, character, courage, and resolve to get things done, it makes some of them feel inadequate. Shamed. Perhaps even guilty. In this way, Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) feeds itself. It’s a doom loop. And a dumb one.

Trump’s boldness and courage seem to have inspired a few leaders in countries such as Italy, Japan, and Argentina, and those who support them.

However, it is easier to sleep than to wake up. It requires far less effort and courage to continue to slumber rather than rise and face the slings and arrows of each newborn day.

Jesus was crucified. Lincoln was assassinated. Reagan was nearly assassinated. Trump was shot in the head. And yet he stands and leads. As does his republic, albeit sometimes shakily.

Rabid Democrats stand, too. Ready to potentially assassinate Trump, his supporters … and the Constitutional republic they so despise.

Sorry if that offends you. But the truth is the truth, whether or not you and I wish to acknowledge it.

