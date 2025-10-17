Trump calls out the IRS and targets left-wing groups

Once again, the Left is accusing President Trump of taking retribution against the Democrats, as he directs the IRS to launch criminal investigations against non-profit groups and entities that appear to be directly funding disruptive and violence activities, which coincidentally, happen to be leftist groups, supporting Democrats and their causes. Changes have been made to the IRS accordingly:

[C]hanges could allow politically motivated probes to be pursued, and they’re being driven by Gary Shapley, an advisor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to the report. Shapley has said that he will replace longtime IRS-CI chief Guy Ficco and has been developing a list of donors and groups he thinks IRS investigators should look into, the [Wall Street] Journal reported. That list includes billionaire Democratic donor George Soros and groups affiliated with him, a senior IRS official and another person briefed on the list told the outlet.

(You might know Shapley as one of the IRS whistleblowers who alleged “clear links” between Joe Biden’s “business dealings” and Hunter’s.)

Many observers seem to have forgotten that Lois Lerner directed her IRS staff to directly target conservative groups, without justification and based purely on political beliefs. Recall this, from 2013:

The Internal Revenue Service is apologizing for inappropriately flagging conservative political groups for additional reviews during the 2012 election to see if they were violating their tax-exempt status. Lois Lerner, who heads the IRS unit that oversees tax-exempt groups, said organizations that included the words ‘tea party’ or ‘patriot’ in their applications for tax-exempt status were singled out for additional reviews. Lerner said the practice, initiated by low-level workers in Cincinnati, was wrong and she apologized while speaking at a conference in Washington.

But no one was penalized or fired at the IRS, in spite of the detrimental effects of these practices on these non-profit groups, and Lois Lerner retired with a full pension.

Bessent explained how critical these investigations will be:

In an interview with Andrew Kolvet on ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ on Tuesday, Bessent said his work is much like the efforts to identify the financing of the 9/11 terror attacks. ‘We have started to compile lists of the other networks, and there’s a long record here,” Bessent said. ‘This is mission-critical for us now. ... We are operationalizing this here at Treasury. We are going to track down who is responsible for this,’ he said, referring to the upsurge in left-wing political violence, including Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination.

He explained that organizations that participated in antisemitic and anti-Israel protests since October 7 will be included in their investigations.

Soros’s organization, the Open Society Foundation, denies any connection with left-wing extremism, and insists that they screen the organizations they work with for violent activities:

In a previous statement, the organization called the president’s accusations ‘outrageous and false’ and said the group ‘does not support or fund violent protests.’ ‘Our mission is to advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles at home and around the world,’ the group said. ‘We stand for fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution, including the rights to free speech and peaceful protest that are hallmarks of any vibrant democracy’.

George Soros and his son have been under scrutiny for many years, so it may not be easy to find evidence of their alleged connections—it’s called “dark money” for a reason.

In addition to the potential organizations that will be investigated, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik have written a letter to Bessent requesting that he investigate the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR):

‘This pattern of historic ties to Hamas, recent public rhetoric aligned with Hamas narratives, and support for radical activism, raises serious questions about whether CAIR’s support for Hamas amounts to material support for terrorism,’ read the letter, co-signed by both Republican politicians and first obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. ‘We urge the department to immediately investigate whether CAIR maintains financial links to Hamas that constitute violation of U.S. sanctions on Hamas and ensure that none of its assets are being used to advance the objectives of Hamas.’

Perhaps we’ll begin to see accountability for the terror and violence that the Left has brought to this country.

Image from Grok.