Toronto school plays ‘O Canada’ in Arabic

Steve Yee, the principal of Earl Haig Secondary School in Toronto, has apologized for that school playing “O Canada,” the Canadian national anthem, in Arabic.

It was played on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

He claimed, “this was not done with any ill intent.”

Well hear Yee, hear Yee, that sounds like so much b*******.

The playing of the Canadian National Anthem in Arabic is hard enough to believe.

That the first time this ever happened in the entirety of Canadian history just happened to be on Oct. 7 cannot possibly be a coincidence.

It is distressing to witness the increasingly rapid surrender of the late great British Empire to Mohammedan hordes.

These immigrants do not seek integration but conquest.

And they take advantage of the suicidal empathy (to quote Gad Saad) of the hyper-woke to help them achieve their goals.

They now even openly mock the “infidels” they are pushing aside.

Did any schools in the U.S. play ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ with German lyrics on May 8, 1947?

Did ‘Deutschland Über Alles’ ring out and echo through the halls of any American high school or college?

I was in school for many of the Cold War years and don’t remember the Internationale or state anthem of the Soviet Union emanating from any of my schools’ loudspeakers or intercoms.

To call this occurrence disturbing is an understatement. It was an inside job, yet more evidence of the ideological indoctrination and intellectual rot that pervades our school systems. It is a cancer that must be removed if the West has a future.

Those in charge of public education in Canada, the United States, and several other Western nations, don’t give a rat’s patootie about children and students. They are singularly driven by a perverse agenda.

Therefore, it would not surprise me if some elementary school(s) blasted Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda’ or Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ through its sound system during Phy Ed classes or recess.

This is not a fluke. Like the COVID lockdowns and school closures, the diminution of parents and the family, and the almost manic desire to provide “gender-affirming care,” this is an assault on our children. And on the West in general.

For the moment, The Left is utilizing two very strange bedfellows to advance its agenda: hyper-secular progressives and fundamental Islamists, neither of whom were endemic to Western nations, particularly those of the New World. If these nations don’t soon wake up, their history, identity, and values will soon be erased. Hope, too.

Image: Grok, ai-generated illustration