Today's Democrats are as dangerous as 1861's Copperhead Democrats

Truth is the biggest threat to the Democrat party.

And that makes the Democrat party the biggest threat to the United States today.

Which shouldn't be surprising, as it was also the biggest threat to the United States yesterday, particularly during the Civil War, Reconstruction, and Jim Crow eras.

When Democrats have hold of the federal government, they use every root and branch of it to crush their opponents and further its own power.

Conversely, when they are nominally out of power, as today, they purport to detest and thwart the federal government.

In fact, they often simply refuse to abide by federal laws and statutes, even when they risk cleaving the country to do so.

Whether it be in 1861 with the Democrat party's Copperheads, or in today’s sanctuary cities, Democrats have always been keen to divide the country and set one group against another.

Today’s Democrats try as hard as yesteryear’s to keep black people on the plantation. The only difference is that their modern plantations are mental, spiritual, and economic ones today, not the physical ones of the pre-Lincoln era.

And yet Democrats claim it is Republicans who don’t much care for blacks and other minorities; that it is Republicans who want to divide folks and dismantle “our democracy,” when the reverse is the case.

As I have repeatedly stated here and elsewhere, projection and gaslighting is all they have.

That, and a malignant hatred for Donald Trump and his supporters.

Nearly all Democrats will do anything, say anything, and pay any price in their never-ending assault on the president.

This leads them to continuously make preposterous policy prescriptions … and defamatory statements such as “Trump is Hitler.”

Therefore “reductio ad absurdum” can be logically and successfully employed against virtually every policy position, belief, and argument that Democrats make.

Today’s Democrats are as dangerous as yesterday’s. And even more absurd.

Image: Library of Congress, via Picryl // no known restrictions