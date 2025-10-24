Tish James announces NY doxxing portal targeting ICE agents

Is there any low to which New York's attorney general, Letitia James, won't stoop?

Using the power of her state, she's set up a doxxing site for federal agents conducting immigration raids, effectively putting every agent on trial and under the microscope, with activists and NGOs serving as her turbas.

According to PJMedia's Catherine Salgado:

New York Attorney General Letitia James, even as she already faces fraud charges and an ever-expanding scandal of criminal allegations, has launched a portal for Democrats to report and therefore dox ICE agents. After an ICE raid where federal officers arrested nine illegal aliens with criminal records in New York City, James and other Democrats flipped their lids, screaming about alleged abuses. Following the example of Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) and his fellow House and California Democrats, James launched her own ICE reporting portal, which could potentially justify yet more charges against her for violating federal immigration law. James proudly announced in a press release on Oct. 22 that she is “encouraging New Yorkers to submit videos or other documentation of federal immigration enforcement actions in New York following yesterday’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on Canal Street in New York City.” That’s the raid where federal law enforcement finally put the nine foreign criminals in handcuffs.

She's claiming to be a fiefdom of her own. And the bad thing here is that it adds to the already growing atmosphere of criminality around her.

It's not just her obvious siding with the interests of the nine organized-crime foreign criminals from these ICE raids.

She's also under indictment herself for mortgage fraud.

And she seems to be surrounded with actual criminals, with reports out that she sheltered at least one criminal relative from justice in another state in the very home she allegedly falsely claimed as her primary residence in order to secure lower-interest loans.

Now she's infringing on federal authority, Her call to put ICE agents under the prosecutorial microscope is an outrageous abuse of state power in the name of checking federal power. It puts every agent on trial, with names, addresses and all the other information that would be exposed in a courtroom put out for the public in a stunning atmosphere of harassment on another government agency going about its mandated duties. Her site is here.

Ostensibly, she'd like to harrass and prosecute each and every ICE agent in a bid to intimidate them from doing their duties, as well as promote the free-criminals model of governance she has largely inflicted upon New York City herself.

But she also opens the door to doxxing of agents, which is an expressed aim of antifa and other terroristic groups, including activist NGOs. That means wives, kids, homes and properties are exposed to those who are inclined to vandalize, harass and assassinate, with absolutely no redress for the agents.

It's a vile tactic and abuse of power. Federal agents ought to shut that website down just as they apparently have with the ICEblock app which is all about doxxing and harrassment.

They say it's about accountability, but in reality, it's about control. And now it's gotten out of control. Shut them down.

Image: X video screen shot