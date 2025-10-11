Tinseltown’s transgender tilt

For some unfathomable reason(s), the number of people identifying as transgender and nonbinary has surged, particularly among the young. According to recent estimates, over 2.8 million Americans aged 13 and older — about 1% of that demographic — identify as transgender. Among adults 18 and older, the figure stands at 0.8%, or roughly 2.1 million people, while a surprising 3.3% of young people aged 13–17 — around 724,000 individuals — identify as transgender. These numbers are heavily skewed to our youth. Three fourths of transgender identifiers are under 35, and 25% are teenagers.

This trend raises profound concerns. Gender dysphoria was once rare and often resolved itself over time. It now appears to be amplified by cultural pressures, potentially leading our impressionable young people toward irreversible decisions before maturity. The United Kingdom’s Cass Review, for instance, has urged caution, noting that many gender-confused children outgrow such feelings. A Dutch study of 2,700 young people found initial rates of nonconformity at 10%, dropping to 4% by age 25. Yet nowhere is this phenomenon more pronounced that in Hollywood, where children of celebrities seem increasingly and disproportionately inclined to embrace transgender or nonbinary labels. This raises the question: Is it genuine self-discovery or a confluence of elite privilege, familial dysfunction, and societal fads?

Hollywood’s roster of trans/non-binary-supporting parents reads like a casting call for leftist virtue-signaling — see here, here, here, and here. From a conservative perspective, these stories underscore a troubling overrepresentation. In the general population, transgender youth constitute 3.3%; among celebrities, the rate appears exponentially higher, with dozens of high-profile cases surfacing in recent years.

If transgenderism affects only 1–3% of the population, what’s going on with the children of Marcia Gay Harden and Megan Fox? What are the odds? Why is this happening? Traditionalist interpretations point to cultural decay in elite circles. Wealth plays a prominent role: Transitioning is exorbitantly expensive, with “top surgery” (breast removal) running $14,000–17,000 and genital procedures exceeding $300,000. These barriers deter average families but vanish for the rich, enabling premature experimental paths. Psychiatrist Dr. Raj Persaud notes that celebrity children are often born to older parents and may face altered prenatal environments. He opines that this has the potential to affect prenatal cognitive development differently compared to children conceived by younger parents.

More damningly, adverse childhood experiences abound among celebrities. Messy divorces, paparazzi hounding, parental substance issues, and absent parents create trauma that some studies link to higher transgender rates. Some children of celebrities “came out” during parental splits and custody wars. Fame’s glare fosters rebellion. Dr. Persaud suggests that some youth, eclipsed by spotlight-stealing parents, seize transgender identity for attention, inheriting “attention-seeking genes” in a bid for autonomy.

Hollywood’s progressive bubble can accelerate social contagion. Immersed in leftist echo chambers — think elite schools preaching gender fluidity and media glorifying transitions — these children encounter affirmation absent in traditional households. Helen Joyce of Sex Matters calls it a “fashion,” a status symbol for parents signaling enlightenment, cheerleading kids toward labels that may prove ephemeral.

Unlike stable, faith-rooted families of the heartland that emphasize binary norms and delayed gratification, celebrity life rewards novelty. Dr. Frank Anderson notes Hollywood’s push for “authenticity,” but this often masks a rejection of eternal truths: biology’s binary design, forged by divine intent, not whim. De-transitioner stories are becoming more commonplace as youth, increasingly regretting hasty choices, warn of the dangers of rushed affirmation. This is especially true as girls’ rates skyrocket.

Ultimately, while parental love demands compassion, conservatives advocate prudence — therapy over transition, time over trends. Hollywood’s charade misleads. True flourishing lies in embracing God-given selves, not chasing cultural mirages. As these rates climb, our society must reclaim wisdom. Not every confusion merits surgery, and not every elite anecdote defines normalcy.

