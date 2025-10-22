Time for a hidden generation to clean up the Hippies’ messes

Hippies, we have to talk. While for years the generation born right after you has been lumped together with you because of similarly high birth rates, the reality is that generations are defined by shared formative experiences, not just numbers. Baby-Boomers were born between 1946 and 1954, whereas those born between 1955 and 1965 had very different formative years, coming of age during the late 1970s and 1980s. As the Hippies hold onto their failed ideas, this generation urges them to step aside so the problems they created can be addressed.

For years, it’s been assumed that Boomers and Hippies all came from the 1946–1965 period, grouping together those with very different experiences. In truth, a silent generation born in the late 1950s and early 1960s had formative years in the late 1970s and 1980s, sharing more with Generation X than early Boomers.

We will grant that not every Baby-Boomer ended up as a Hippie. It’s an unfortunate fact that it’s part of the stereotype. But it’s time that this generation parted ways from being considered Baby-Boomers, and specifically the Hippie generation, especially after all the insanity and violence they’ve wrought over the years.

While by outward appearances, they might seem to be the same, a lot was changing during the formative years of the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s, with just a few years making a big difference between the two distinct generations. Those born during the initial Baby-Boomer cohort came of age during the 1960s and early ’70s. Hippie formative experiences were the draft, the Vietnam War, Woodstock, and the rest of the counter-culture of the 1960s.

The later generation came of age after the Vietnam War and the draft ended, with events like Watergate, the energy crisis, inflation, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Ronald Reagan’s election, nuclear tensions, and effectively the end of the Cold War.

What should we call this “new” generation?

Some have labelled this invisible cohort Generation Jones, but the naming rationale is tenuous at best, with not much of a valid explanation for the connection, not to mention that it just lacks panache.

Instead, this should be Generation R, for the Reagan Generation, since that was the dominative formative experience of the time period. The R could also stand for repair, since this generation seems to be the one that has to fix everything the Hippies screwed up. Another alternative could be the Anti-Hippie Generation as a counterpoint to the counterculture of the ’60s.

Now that we’ve established that there is a distinct difference between Baby-Boomers with Hippies and the Reagan Generation or Generation R, the case can be made for the Hippies to exit stage left and let some new generations fix their insanity.

As last weekend illustrated, the Hippies are still trying to foist their failed ideology — communism — on everyone else. These aging commies refuse to give up on their cherished collectivist ideology and get off the public stage.

Glenn Beck expressed a lot of this on the second hour of his podcast. Many podcasters and content creators (language warning) have noticed the unserious nature of the aging Hippies at their cringe “no kings” events last weekend. These are rebels without a clue, progressives who want to go backward, and alleged “liberals” that have no use for liberty.

Shouldn’t they get off the stage and let someone else have a chance at fixing their insanity?

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Raw Pixel.