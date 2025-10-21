Thomas Lifson: Why Vance is hated by the left

The left's hatred for President Trump is implacable, intense, unreasoned. But so is its hatred for Trump's vice president, J.D. Vance, who draws the same kind of intense opprobrium, loathed almost as intensely as President Trump.

American Thinker founder and editor emeritus found this phenomenon worthy of commentary on his Substack page, noting that much of the reason Vance draws such rage from the left that he used to be closely aligned with them, and part of the rage is because the left once showered him with all its money, accolades, and goodies.

He found an interesting essay by Ben Domenech discussing this matter, and added his own take -- that perhaps an even bigger reason he is hated is that he understands the left so well. He lived in their house, and he knows all their secrets. In this regard, he is not all that different from former leftist radical David Horowitz, who became the formidable founder and editor of FrontPage magazine, which exposes the left.

Lifson writes:

I have a longstanding belief that former lefties make for effective conservatives. They know the enemy, and they know why it is wrong. The late David Horowitz stands as a powerful example of someone who understood the evil the left does and effectively worked against it. The son of party member capital C Communists, he turned against the left when he experienced the ruthlessness of the Black Panthers, who murdered his friend because she knew too much. He got it: the Left is a racket. I’ve known many other reformed leftist conservatives because I am one and we can usually spot each other.

While Vance is not quite Horowitz in his intensity, he is intense enough, and has thrown his entire future with President Trump, standing side by side with him as his able lieutenant and potential successor.

The left can't take this at all, and for that reason goes into Trump-hate-like paroxysms.

It's terrific stuff -- read the whole thing here.

Image: X meme