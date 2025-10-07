They shoot, we meme: The glaring contrast between left and right in 2025

Have you noticed a stark contrast between the anti-liberty left and the pro-freedom right these days? While one side is ramping up violence and lies, the other is having a grand old time pumping out sombrero memes and videos in an effort to restrain runaway government. One side is cosplaying at some sort of “Civil War” ramp-up scenario. The other realizes that those who have to resort to violence have run out of ideas, and that violence shows weakness in argumentation and ideological rigor.

As of this moment, the worst (subject to change) would be the story of Virginia A.G. nominee Jay Jones and his violent texts about Republicans:

WASHINGTON — Democrats are shamelessly standing by the party’s scandal-scarred Attorney General nominee for Virginia, Jay Jones, after vile texts surfaced of him fantasizing about then-Republican state House Speaker Todd Gilbert being assassinated. Virginia Beach Dems insist Jones will serve with “integrity and accountability,” and gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger has refused to disavow him — despite sickening text messages where Jones fantasized about Gilbert getting “two bullets to the head” and called his young children “little fascists.”

What is even more disturbing is that instead of calling for him to drop out of the race, Virginia Democrats are defending his assassination fantasies.

But the problem with such a defense is that, as Mike Fragoso pointed out on X, “none of Jones’s critics have made a passionate argument that their political opponents deserve to have their kids killed.” [snip] As Fragoso points out, the problem isn’t just that Democrats are defending the indefensible — it’s that they’re pretending it’s relatable and common — indicating these committees believe it’s normal for Democrats to want to murder their opponents. Framing Jones’ comments as though they’re something any decent, normal person might say in a heated moment is an attempt to normalize political violence. The statement signals that such rhetoric is merely par for the course and understandable.

Meanwhile, you can easily guess why the national socialist media are downplaying the story: They agree with him, given the fact that it’s been virtual crickets from the “newspaper of record.”

That isn’t the only disturbing example. We also have the story of a Democrat congressional candidate defending her “dark humor” video about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

A Michigan Democrat candidate for the U.S. House is doubling down after posting a video in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination, stating: “Hey, MAGA. How bad does it hurt that Jimmy Kimmel is back but you guys can’t get your person back?” Shelby Campbell, who is running for Michigan’s 13th District, posted the video to TikTok. Since then, it went viral, with many calling for Campbell to drop out of the race. Instead, Campbell has doubled down in the last few days, acknowledging that it was her in the video.

Contrast that kind of “humor” with all the sombrero memes, which are just having fun and making a point that our ideas are simply superior.

Why is it that they shoot while we meme? Why is there such a vast difference between the anti-liberty left and the pro-freedom right?

Consider these contrasts in terms of the difference between collectivism and individualism, as well as the essential personality types that tend to gravitate to each side. It can be said that these are essentially the two fundamental political ideologies present over the past few centuries.

Collectivism and individualism correspond to the left and right sides of the political spectrum. Collectivism is a general category of ideologies that includes Bolshevism, Castroism, communism, fascism, Fabianism, Leninism, Maoism, socialism, and others.

The collectivist ideologies are predicated on the concept that society has to be centrally controlled and property redistributed, which has to be forced on people. These ideologies have to be set upon a foundation of violence, or they cannot operate properly.

Contrast this with an ideological founding of individualism, whereby society is based upon the principles of free association and free enterprise, in which violence is abhorrent — in a meritocracy, by which those with better ideas, instead of better weaponry, rise to the top.

We are now seeing this stark contrast writ large in the news, with the left trying to force its collectivist ideology on our society and the people rejecting that forcible imposition. Meanwhile, pro-freedom patriots are confident that the concepts of economic freedom will eventually win out, because they are simply better than the alternative.

