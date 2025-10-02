The ‘woke’ Pope blesses ice at a pagan ceremony even as Antarctica explodes with new ice

Despite being Jewish, I am a fan of the Catholic Church, as all students of history and lovers of the West should be. Despite missteps over the two thousand years of its existence (as must be true of all human institutions), the Church has been a positive force in the world. After all, beginning in 33 AD, the Church laid the foundation for the best of Western society.

Sadly, the current Pope doesn’t seem to be as big a fan of the Church as I am, given how he’s systematically gnawing away at its core values. His latest assault is a pagan ritual to bless ice, which is ironic, really, given that Antarctica is exploding with ice, despite Al Gore’s grim predictions.

X screen grab.

I don’t think I’m speaking hyperbolically when I say that Pope Leo, who was Pope Francis’s second in command, has proven to be a perfect fit for Francis’s communist legacy. After all, he was fine with a Chicago cardinal giving Sen. Dick Durbin, an enthusiastic abortion supporter, a lifetime achievement award. You’d think that long-term support for what’s effectively mass murder of the innocents would bother the Pope.

Leo also opposes the death penalty, claiming that to do so is actually a pro-life view. While I’m no doctrinal maven, I would argue that there is nothing pro-life about ignoring the Bible’s mandate that sentient adults who willfully destroy life should forfeit their lives. After all, as Paul wrote,

For rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do wrong. Do you want to be free from fear of the one in authority? Then do what is right and you will be commended. 4 For the one in authority is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason. They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer. (Romans 13:3-4)

Jewish rabbinical tradition aligns well with that thinking. The Talmud says, “If you are kind to the cruel, you will end up being cruel to the kind.” The deaths of Iryna Zarutska and Logan Federico, both of whom were killed by career criminals (Federico’s killer had been arrested 39 times before he killed her), attest loudly to the truth of that statement.

As Francis did, Leo is continuing to “bless” same-sex couples, a departure from the biblical text and Catholic tradition.

Consistent with world socialists, Leo repeatedly sides against Israel in the ongoing war, even though Gaza and the West Bank systematically exile and murder Christians, while Israel has ensured that Christians have full access to and control over their holiest sites, and gives its Christian residents full civil rights.

Most recently, Leo participated in what can only be seen as a pagan ritual in the name of “climate justice.”

Horrific. The whole thing. Pope Leo blesses a block of ice and then stands there while these communist freaks do some kind of weird pagan Earth worshipping hippy ritual. The leader of the Catholic Church shouldn’t be anywhere near this nonsense. What the hell are we doing here https://t.co/LEpC3u141T — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 1, 2025

If you watch the video, you’ll notice how lovingly the camera lingers on drops falling from the block of ice as it sits in that (presumably) warm room. We are meant to feel the pain of Mother Gaia as she boils in the waste products of the cruel Western world.

But here’s the funny thing—the factual thing—which the world’s leftists, from the Vatican on down, don’t want people to know: The ice is doing fine, even though leftists haven’t yet destroyed the West to lower the earth’s temperature by one degree centigrade, driving another stake through the heart of the climate change narrative:

...[A] recent study led by Dr. Wang and Prof. Shen at Tongji University has found a surprising shift: between 2021 and 2023, the AIS experienced a record-breaking increase in overall mass. Notably, four major glaciers in the Wilkes Land–Queen Mary Land region of East Antarctica reversed their previous pattern of accelerated mass loss from 2011 to 2020 and instead showed significant mass gain during the 2021 to 2023 period.

It is another reminder, as if one were needed, that the nursery-school level of climate science models, which are incapable of assessing all the factors that drive the Earth’s climate, means they’re singularly poor predictors. What’s happening in Antarctica is reminiscent of the revelations about the Great Barrier Reef rebounding.

Every position that Pope Leo strikes is a downstream result of Liberation Theology, a Catholic movement that suddenly appeared in 1960s Latin America and that came into the Vatican with Pope Francis. Former Soviet spy Ion Mihai Pacepa explained that Liberation Theology wasn’t a spontaneous idea but was something the Soviet Union created and spread, wrapping Marxist revolution in a Catholic-sounding package:

The movement was born in the KGB, and it had a KGB-invented name: Liberation Theology. [snip] The birth of Liberation Theology was the intent of a 1960 super-secret "Party-State Dezinformatsiya Program" approved by Aleksandr Shelepin, the chairman of the KGB, and by Politburo member Aleksey Kirichenko, who coordinated the Communist Party's international policies. This program demanded that the KGB take secret control of the World Council of Churches (WCC), based in Geneva, Switzerland, and use it as cover for converting Liberation Theology into a South American revolutionary tool.

What started in Moscow and moved to Latin America has now taken deep root in the Vatican. That’s terribly sad because it means that an ideology that has brought nothing but misery to the world controls an institution that helped create many of the best aspects of the modern West.