The Democrats (chief among them Eric Swalwell) have helped me write what I believe is a slightly different take — the White House Ballroom as Metaphor.

The Democrats have been lost in the wilderness for a time, but really lost since November 2024, when Donald Trump became the 47th president of the United States.

What do Democrats believe? What is their affirmative platform for helping the American people, besides “hate Trump”?

They haven’t had an affirmative platform to run on since Donald Trump came down the escalator in 2015. They’ve been flailing, like an overmatched boxer, trying to punch their way out of certain defeat.

This brings us to the president’s plan to build a new White House Ballroom. This plan, like every other Donald Trump policy, has caused the left to lose its mind. Whether it’s securing the border, instituting tariff policy, protecting girls’ sports, creating safe cities, or even securing Middle East peace, the radical left has determined that its best play is to oppose anything and everything Donald Trump.

The problem for the left is that Donald Trump is working on behalf of the American people, so everything the left opposes is a net positive for the people. This brings us to the metaphor.

Eric Swalwell has challenged 2028 presidential candidates, proclaiming,

Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE

So here we have it: Democrats insisting that they must tear down the newly renovated ballroom, because...well, Donald Trump.

This is what we can expect for all the positive policies that President Trump has implemented — border, economy, girls’ sports, safe cities, peace in the Middle East.

The American people are being led by the media to believe that everything President Trump does is antithetical to “our democracy” when, in fact, everything that the president is doing is in service to the American people.

Democrats, having no affirmative platform to run on, are running to dismantle what Donald Trump has built — even a new, majestic ballroom, paid for by private donors.

The Democrat party is destroying America, one brick at a time.

