The Vatican Apostolic Library creates Muslim prayer room

Apparently, when Pope Leo isn’t busy blessing a block of ice, he is approving prayer rooms for Muslim scholars visiting the Vatican Apostolic Library.

Fr. Giacomo Cardinali, Vice Prefect, told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, “Some Muslim scholars have asked us for a room with a carpet for praying and we have given it to them.”

How very inclusive of them.

Actually, that’s apostasy.

But, incredibly, today’s Vatican appears more willing to offend Christians than Muslims and more terrified of engaging in apostasy against the world view of the left/progressives than of the dictates of their own religion.

This is disturbing to say the least.

Care to guess how many Christian prayer rooms there are in the rapidly growing number of mosques around the world?

The correct answer is “zero,” because Muslims are mandated by Mohammed to convert, enslave, or kill infidels. It is likely just a matter of time before priests, pastors -- and the pope himself — start ending statements with “Allahu Akhbar!”

In related news, Muslim Jihadist groups have been waging relentless campaigns of violence against Christians in Africa for years now. They have burned villages, destroyed tens of thousands of churches, and wiped out entire communities.

In fact, just since 2009, more than 100,000 Christians have been killed, and at least 18,000 churches destroyed.

The Catholic bishops of Nigeria held a meeting last month, after which they stated: “Our nation may collapse if the current situation lingers.” (Maybe these Nigerian Christians failed to offer prayer rooms to Muslims before they were killed and their churches immolated.)

And no one seems to care. The mainstream media can’t be troubled to dedicate precious airtime to the slaughter of a measly 100,000 followers of Christ when there are rascally Republicans to slander and libel. And those rascally Republicans don’t seem to be all that choked up about it, either, mimicking the silence of their Democrat colleagues.

From FrontPageMag:

What’s happening in Nigeria involves more than just hatred of Christians. There are tribal wars. There is widespread corruption. There is also — and this is something that is necessarily a priority of the bishops — a dabbling in the occult, a lot of which has to do with abysmal education.

Hatred of Christians, tribal wars, widespread corruption, abysmal education — and a dabbling in the occult? Does that sound familiar? That is a dead-on description of what leftists have wrought in America. But, in America, Trump has brought us hope.

Nigerians have hope, too. As Christians, we all do. Thank the Lord.

Image: The University of Edinburgh School of Divinity, via Picryl // public domain