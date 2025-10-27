The unseen exchange: Abandoning legacy, denying life, and the revival that must come

Between 2006 and 2025, the United States added roughly 40 million people to its population. But beneath that growth lies a sobering truth: only 19 million came from natural increase, births minus deaths. The remaining 21 million (excluding illegal aliens) came from net legal immigration. During this same period, nearly 19 million abortions were performed. The arithmetic is haunting. We are not simply growing, we are replacing. And we are doing so while celebrating the very mechanisms that erase our own legacy.

We are not producing enough children to sustain ourselves. The total fertility rate has remained below the replacement level of 2.1 since 2007, dropping to 1.6 by 2025. We are quietly witnessing the erosion of generational continuity. And in response, we have turned outward, welcoming millions from other countries while failing to protect the most vulnerable within our own.

This is not a critique of immigrants. It is a lament for a nation that has lost its moral compass. A nation that subsidizes abortion, enshrines it in state constitutions, and praises it as empowerment, while offering little support to mothers who choose life. A nation that builds systems to welcome strangers while dismantling the sacred duty to protect its own children.

But this is more than a demographic crisis. It is a spiritual one. When a society goes against God’s law, when it embraces abortion, which is murder, there are consequences. Scripture is clear: “Thou shalt not kill.” Life is sacred. The unborn are not negotiable. They are not abstractions. They are souls, entrusted to us by God. And when we discard them for convenience, for comfort, for selfishness, we invite judgment, not just upon ourselves, but upon our children and grandchildren of the future.

We are replacing American citizens, who would have grown up embracing the American way, shaped by its values, its freedoms, its faith, with foreign-born individuals who, in many cases, have no desire to assimilate. They do not seek to live the American way. They bring their own cultures, their own ideologies, and their own allegiances. And while diversity can enrich, it cannot replace the foundational identity of a nation.

Our children and grandchildren will reap the consequences. The cultural shift will be enormous. The transformation will be generational. And the country they inherit may be unrecognizable. All because we celebrated the destruction of unborn life. All because we chose comfort over conviction. All because we numbed ourselves to the truth.

Why don’t we see this? Because seeing hurts. Because seeing demands action. And action requires discomfort. It is easier to ignore the truth than to confront it. Easier to celebrate progress than to mourn loss. Easier to praise compassion than to feel the pain of our own moral failures.

We have become emotionally numb. We do not mourn the unborn. We do not name them. We do not teach our children about them. We simply move on, as if they never existed.

This numbness is not accidental. It is cultivated. It is reinforced by narratives that frame abortion as liberation, immigration as virtue, and discomfort as oppression. These narratives are not inherently false, but they are dangerously incomplete. They omit the cost. They omit the unborn child who will never speak, never dream, never inherit. They omit the American mother who is told that keeping her child is a burden. They omit the father who is erased from the conversation entirely.

We must ask ourselves: What are we handing the next generation? Not just in terms of wealth or opportunity, but in terms of moral clarity, cultural identity, and spiritual truth.

Biblically, we are commanded to “be fruitful and multiply”, not merely as a biological imperative, but as a sacred trust. Procreation is not just about population, it is about legacy. It is about transmitting wisdom, values, and faith from one generation to the next. It is about stewardship of the future.

When we abandon that calling, we do not just fail to grow, we fail to remember who we are. We fail to honor the God who gave us life. We fail to protect the children He entrusts to us.

And yet, there is hope. A quiet revival is stirring, particularly among the young. They are returning to Scripture. They are seeking truth. They are embracing God and biblical teachings not as relics of the past, but as anchors for the future. They are asking hard questions. They are refusing to numb themselves. They are choosing life.

This revival must be encouraged. It must be nurtured. It must be honored. Because it is the young who will lead us. It is the young who will change the path we are on. It is the young who will stand in the gap and say: The unborn is not negotiable. It is life.

We are not beyond redemption. But redemption begins with remembrance. And remembrance begins with seeing.

Let us see. Let us speak. Let us stand.

Not because it is easy. But because it is right.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.