The truth about life is not complicated

We live in a time when clarity is rare, and truth is often buried beneath layers of narrative, politics, and personal convenience. But some truths are not complicated. They are simple, sacred, and self-evident.

One of those truths is this: Life begins with conception.

Not metaphorically. Not symbolically. Biologically. Scientifically. When the sperm meets the egg, a new human life begins — unique DNA, a distinct identity, a future unfolding cell by cell. That is not opinion. That is observable fact.

And yet, we live in a nation where the killing of an adult is rightly condemned, but the killing of an unborn child is often defended, celebrated, and even funded. We twist ourselves into moral pretzels to justify what we know in our hearts is wrong. We change the language — “fetus,” “choice,” “reproductive freedom” — to avoid saying what we know: A human life is being ended.

If all human life holds equal value, then the unborn child deserves equal protection. Not because it is convenient. Not because it is wanted. But because it is human.

I do not speak these words in anger. I speak them in love. Love for the child whose heartbeat flickers in the womb. Love for the mother who feels afraid, alone, or pressured. Love for a society that has lost its moral compass and desperately needs to find it again.

We must come together not by watering down our convictions, but by elevating our compassion. Let us build a culture where life is honored from its first moment to its final breath. Let us support women with real choices, health care, housing, education, and hope. Let us speak plainly, act bravely, and love deeply.

The truth is not complicated. Life begins with conception. And every life, born or unborn, is worthy of protection.

