The pope blesses a block of ice and disses conservatives

At something called the “Raising Hope for Climate Justice Conference” that took place Oct. 1 through 3 at Castel Gandolfo in Italy, Pope Leo XIV blessed a block of ice.

According to Catholic News Service, the ice came from a glacier in Greenland.

In my humble opinion, he would have made better use of his time if he had blessed ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

However, quite to the contrary, when asked about plans by Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich to give a lifetime achievement award to Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin for his work helping immigrants, despite his rock-ribbed support for abortion rights, Leo stated: “Someone who says, ‘I’m against abortion’ but says ‘I am in favor of the death penalty’ is not really pro-life.” He added, “Someone who says that ‘I’m against abortion, but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States,’ I don’t know if that’s pro-life.” The pontiff also noted that “they are very complex issues and I don’t know if anyone has all the truth on them.”

This is highly troubling on multiple levels.

Those who are wildly pro-abortion are not only anti-life, but are entitled persons who want no restrictions on their behavior and no consequences for their actions. By contrast, most of those who are in favor of the death penalty for certain hardened criminals are also pro-life, unwilling to ignore the damage done by serial murderers.

Those who oppose the death penalty for heinous crimes and who are willing to ignore the carnage, loss of life, and needless yet incomprehensible pain inflicted on others by hardened criminals and mass murders are not, in fact, pro-life … they may just be heartless bastards virtue signaling in a vain attempt to appear holier-than-thou.

The same goes for anyone who is for mass illegal immigration of unvetted people from countries who do not share our values, chief among them the respect for life and liberty. (Speaking as they did to audiences of literal communists, I wonder if the past two popes even believe in Judeo-Christian ethics and values.)

Moreover, the treatment of immigrants in the United States has been anything but “inhuman” over the years. Rep. Ilhan Omar and 17 other members of Congress are testament to that assertion.

Memo to Pope Leo: In blessing a chunk of ice in front of those who are no fans of capitalism, Trump, or America, you have shown yourself to be more of a political functionary than a man of God.

I pray that blessing a block of ice is not just the tip of an iceberg of liberal acts.

We all would have been better served if you had blessed the countless thousands of families who have had loved ones killed by repeat offenders and violent illegal aliens. You said that you “don’t know if anyone has all the truth on them.” (“In them?”)

Well, you of all people should know One who did. Jesus walked on water, not ice. And He is the truth.

