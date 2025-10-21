The ‘No Kings’ marchers' ignorance and gullibility are appalling

Soros and his minions, that plethora of illicit NGOs that rob American taxpayers, along with his network of billionaires who are intent upon destroying America as founded, saw the fruits of their misspent dollars at work on Saturday as a few thousands of aging hippies, most of them recruited and paid, showed up at their local “no kings” protests and made utter fools of themselves.

When confronted by a question about why they were participating, few, if any, could answer coherently. They cry “fascism” but cannot define it. Still, they “know” Charlie Kirk was a bad man! They are glad he’s dead.

Image created using AI.

Their signs say their freedoms are being lost, but they can’t name one single freedom that has been taken from them. In short, these are truly benighted people. Nor do they understand the irony that their being allowed to protest across the country disproves their very reason for being.

That they are all terribly ignorant about our Constitution goes without saying. They are so ideologically brainwashed that they are unable to realize that it was the Biden administration, which took its orders from Barack Obama, that abrogated so many of the rights the Constitution guarantees to us all.

We now know that under Biden, thousands of Americans were illegally surveilled, phones were illegally tapped, and parents who attended school board meetings were labeled domestic terrorists if they opposed boys in girls’ locker rooms and sports. Parents who objected to their five-year-olds being taught that gender is fluid and that they can choose to be a boy or a girl were tracked as potential terrorists. Persons who attended those Catholic churches that still delivered the Latin mass were suspect. The Biden regime was as close to a dictatorship as America has ever endured.

Trump is the antidote, elected by the millions of Americans who realized their country was being stolen out from under them. The invitation to the invasion of twenty million migrants, which may have permanently altered American culture, remains a treasonous crime.

Throughout the disastrous Biden administration, the left dismissed the American people as irrelevant, stupid, and malleable—the same attitude that saw them being shocked by Trump’s win in 2016. They never saw that coming; they assumed that because all their fail-safes were in place, their victory was in the bag. That is how badly they misjudged the American people. They really do think we are stupid. In 2020, they were more careful, cheating more covertly, but they could not win.

The Saturday protests were a joke. Why did so many of them dissipate after an hour? Why all the animal costumes? Why did MSNBC have to use years-old pictures of alleged crowds? What do they have to do with “no kings”?

Perhaps the most mysterious, creepy aspect of the whole movement is their willingness to call for violence and the murder of those whom they hate so vehemently. These are demented people. They have been hopelessly inculcated with the anti-American, anti-Trump propaganda that the Marxist left is so good at propagating.

Our old hippies and the college students who have been so thoroughly indoctrinated by their Marxist professors are sitting ducks for George Soros and his ilk. These are the useful idiots, as Lenin called such people, who can be successfully relied upon to mindlessly further his ends. That pretty much sums up who all those aging, blinkered “no kings” marchers were. Apparently, none of them know that the successful American Revolution rid the new nation of kings for all time.

We will always be periodically challenged by the Marxists among us—the Hillary Clintons and her beloved Saul Alinsky, the Cloward and Piven crowd, the Jamie Raskin types, as well as individuals such as Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and certainly the soon-to-be mayor of NYC, the far-left Islamist Zohran Mamdani. The fools who vote to install this communist, who will most certainly further destroy NYC with all the communist polices he plans to implement, will get what they deserve by having cast that vote.

There will always be people who are intent upon ruining our country by any means necessary, and there will always be easily led citizens who, like lambs to the slaughter, will follow their path. That is what all those delusional “no kings” protestors are—sheep. And as Edward R. Murrow memorably said, “A nation of sheep will beget a government of wolves.”