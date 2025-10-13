The new Gazan Board of Peace: Can it work?

When I first heard this news about the Board of Peace in Gaza, I felt some trepidation: Does Donald Trump need one more project to lead, given all that he’s doing in the U.S.? But the fact is, Trump is probably the best person to head this Board, and there are several reasons why. We don’t know many specifics about the plans for the Board, but we can identify the benefits of the organization and Trump’s role. Here’s what we do know at this point:

The Trump plan envisions a ‘Board of Peace’ of international overseers led by Trump himself and including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in an undefined role. Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a ‘technocratic, apolitical’ committee made up of Palestinians and international experts, to be overseen by the Board of Peace. This group will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority has undergone major reforms.

And why is Trump the ideal “chairman of this Board”?

First, Trump arguably has the most credibility among all the players in this process, more than any individual in the Middle East. He was a critical actor in the Abraham Accords, and has developed positive relationships with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, and Qatar.

Second, his experience of bringing peace to fighting countries was recently demonstrated with his intervention with Pakistan and India, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Serbia and Kosovo, Egypt and Ethiopia. Trump has also included Iran and Israel in his list, but his interaction with Iran following the destruction of its nuclear capability has been limited (at least publicly).

Third, if there’s any violation of the Peace Plan, Trump is unlikely to tolerate it. (He’s probably learned a few things from the Ukraine/Russia negotiations.) Whether Israel violates the plan (highly unlikely) or Hamas does (highly likely), Trump won’t hesitate to not only call them out, but take action. My guess is that he’s already thinking about potential consequences for violations.

Fourth, due to Trump’s extensive experience as a developer, he’s the best man to instruct Gaza on economic development:

A Trump economic development plan to rebuild Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts ‘who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East.’ A special economic zone will be established with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries.

Fifth, Trump will have some highly credible people working on the plan. Jared Kushner has already shown his skills at negotiating, with the Abraham Accords and this latest peace plan, and Tony Blair is an experienced world leader. Trump pointed out that he and Blair will temperamentally balance each other:

Blair has served as a key figure working with the Trump administration and Trump’s son-in-law and former senior advisor, Jared Kushner on a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip absent Hamas rule. The Board of Peace is point nine on the 20-point plan. ‘He’s a soft touch, he’ll be easy to deal with,’ Trump said of Blair. He said other names will be announced in the coming days.

While there are several concerns, as long as President Trump is involved, this part of the plan has a chance for success.

