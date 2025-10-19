‘The Lightbringer’ weighs in on Virginia’s gubernatorial contest

Barack Obama has chimed in on the Virginia governor’s race.

One might think that he’d be excited over the prospect of Virginia electing not only its first woman governor, but the nation’s first black woman governor. After all, think of how ecstatic he was over the prospect of Kamala Harris being not only our nation’s first woman president, but the nation’s first black woman president.

And remember that Barack Obama was himself elected (twice!) largely by voters who were eager to “be part of history” by being able to claim that they helped elect (and re-elect) our nation’s first black president.

X screen grab. Fair use.

I’ll never forget, during his two campaigns, the numerous “man in the street” interviews with Obama supporters who claimed their decision was based on his policies, not his skin color, and yet could not distinguish between Obama’s policies and those of his opponents. Even when—and this was before the interviewer ascribed those policies to a particular candidate—the Obama supporters expressed their preference for what turned out to be Republican policies, they maintained their intention to vote for Obama.

Obama himself has, on many occasions, urged voters to let race transcend all other factors in deciding how to cast their votes. As recently as the last election, Obama specifically (and, in my opinion, desperately) lectured young black men (whom he addressed as “Brothers”) on the importance of voting for someone who “understands your struggles.” And his former second-banana, China Joe, famously declared that his running mate would be a black woman, regardless of any other factors. He also reminded blacks that, if they were unsure who to vote for, “You ain’t really black!”

Ah, but this election is different, because the woman who is vying to be Virginia’s first woman governor, and would, if elected, also be the nation’s first black woman governor, has the temerity, the unmitigated gall, the chutzpah to have stepped off the Democrat plantation, a plantation one might say she never set foot on in the first place. Her story is one that should be an inspiration to women, to black women, to black Americans and to Americans in general, particularly in light of her estimable qualifications (a self-made immigrant, possessor of multiple college degrees, a U.S. Marine, a successful businesswoman, and the former Lt. Governor of Virginia); no one could posit that she got where she is via Affirmative Action or DEI.

But that don’t cut nuthin’ for “America’s First Black President,” because the black woman running for Virginia’s highest office dares to be a Republican. And so he has endorsed her opponent, also a woman, but clearly not black and clearly a Democrat.

Is this hypocrisy on the part of “America’s First Black President”? If so, it’s the kind of hypocrisy that is only-too-typical of the Democrat Party, a hypocrisy that Democrats hope the electorate won’t notice, or that the Democrat base will ignore, and which Democrat candidates and their spokesmouths will vehemently deny when such hypocrisy is exposed.

Or maybe Barack Obama is jealous or resentful of Winsome Earle-Sears because, unlike her, Obama (whose mother was white) is not really black. If Earle-Sears were to be victorious in Virginia and go on to aspire to the presidency (despite her having been born in Jamaica, and therefore assuming she could somehow circumvent the requirement that the POTUS be native-born, which Obama managed to pull off!), she could be not only our first woman president, but our first authentically black president! Think how that would frost Barry’s pumpkin!

Stu Tarlowe is a septuagenarian who has been contributing to American Thinker since 2010; most of his work for AT can be viewed here. He also posts on Stu’s Stack o’ Stuff, where subscriptions are still free and where the content is not exclusively political. For more than a decade, Stu was the personal editor for the late Conservative talk radio icon Barry Farber; his tribute to Barry Farber may be read here.