The Left is destroying the rule of law

The rule of law has been in a downward spiral for several years in the United States. One of the earliest attacks on it occurred when Chuck Schumer had the gall to go after two of our Supreme Court Justices after Roe v. Wade’s reversal:

In 2020, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke to an angry throng of pro-abortion protesters assembled at the very doors of the court chambers. He threatened two of the justices, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, by name. Schumer yelled to the volatile crowd that the justices’ views would make them ‘reap the whirlwind,’ and the two would not know what ‘hit’ them. In the ensuing months, protesters mobbed some of the conservative justices’ homes — likely committing felonies.

The judiciary is meant to act as a buffer, part of the checks and balances written into our founding document, and its sole role is to interpret the law. Yet, it’s been clear that in spite of these limitations, we’ve watched the judiciary repeatedly “legislate from the bench,” defying President Trump regarding several executive orders. And, these rogue judges have continued to do so, despite a SCOTUS ruling to stop interfering in the executive.

However, this isn’t a problem exclusive to the U.S., as the Heritage Foundation argues that there are “striking parallels” to the situation in Brazil:

The weaponization of government has spread from Latin America to the United States. A recent report by the House Judiciary Committee drew striking parallels from Brazil’s censorship regime to the Biden administration’s actions urging social media platforms to censor Democratic rival Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or silence critics like Tucker Carlson. These actions undermine the rule of law and weaken America’s moral standing at home and throughout the Americas.

But the picture at home these days is even more ominous. ICE has been smeared repeatedly by the Left, particularly those who lead in state and federal government, referring to these law enforcement officers as secret police, thugs, vigilantes, dangerous and reckless:

The carnage in Dallas, Texas — where a maniac with ‘ANTI-ICE’ ammo gunned down an ICE field office in an attack clearly targeted at ICE personnel — lays bare the deadly consequences of Democrats’ unhinged crusade against our border enforcement. Democrats have spent years vilifying ICE as ‘fascists,’ ‘the Gestapo,’ and ‘slave patrols,’ inciting a 1,000% surge in assaults on agents and a wave of Radical Left terror. Their words aren’t just reckless — they’re a battle cry for violence. An extensive list of those making these accusations, essentially making our ICE agents targets, refuse to acknowledge that they are inciting violence from the people.

The same source then cites a staggering 29 instances of prominent Democrats vilifying these federal officers.

The riots and disruption are also happening in Illinois, thanks to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson:

Early this morning, over a hundred rioters surrounded the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Broadview Processing Center— rioters assaulted law enforcement, threw tear gas cans, slashed tires of cars, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property. Police under JB Pritzker’s sanctuary jurisdiction refused to answer multiple calls for assistance. So far, federal law enforcement arrested three rioters. Throughout the morning, vans have shown up to pick up and drop off rioters. This is an organized effort to obstruct ICE law enforcement.

Plenty of threats to commit more violence, even to kill people, have been declared.

We have to be more creative about stopping, arresting, and jailing these people who have no respect for the rule of law.

If we don’t, people will die.

Image from Grok.