The gaping Achilles Heel of the leftist elite that conservatives should exploit

Does a day go by where some leftist politician, talking head, “entertainer,” “comedian,” or anchor person isn’t vilifying a conservative by using terms such as Nazi, fascist, Hitler, or even (hilariously) Stalinist? We know starkly from the murder of Charlie Kirk that these portrayals matter. After all, doesn’t demonization have a purpose? Is it not to invoke opprobrium on one’s opponent? Isn’t violence simply extreme opprobrium?

Well, let’s dwell on 18 U.S. Code § 373:

Whoever, with intent that another person engage in conduct constituting a felony that has as an element the use, attempted use, or threatened use of physical force against property or against the person of another in violation of the laws of the United States, and under circumstances strongly corroborative of that intent, solicits, commands, induces, or otherwise endeavors to persuade such other person to engage in such conduct, shall be imprisoned not more than one-half the maximum term of imprisonment or (notwithstanding section 3571) fined not more than one-half of the maximum fine prescribed for the punishment of the crime solicited, or both; or if the crime solicited is punishable by life imprisonment or death, shall be imprisoned for not more than twenty years.

Although the statute has been used in the context of direct solicitations for murder (see, e.g., United States v. Talley), that doesn’t mean that the literal language does not, and should not, apply to those leftists who stir people up to a killing rage with their targeted, dehumanizing rhetoric.

I am as certain as night follows day that the leftist trolls will be all over this essay claiming this is a freedom of speech issue (I know—having a leftist cite freedom of speech these days is rich beyond measure), and that I am ignorant of the law’s “true meaning.” Perhaps. But my purpose here is not the usual American Thinker essay. I am not out to persuade here. I’m out to advertise.

The very next time that an ICE agent, or anyone wearing a MAGA hat, or anyone trying to put out a burning American flag is harmed by a leftist thug, I strongly encourage the victim—or family member of the victim—to begin a campaign demanding that a federal prosecutor go after any leftist politician, talking head, “entertainer,” “comedian,” professor, or anchor person, who demonized conservatives or law enforcement within the last 40 years. Have their hatred revisited upon them in a court of law.

We all need to encourage the federal system to apply the laws as written, even if it means expanding them beyond their traditional range. The left has used judicial activism against us and this country for decades. Let’s return the favor.

Do we want the violence to stop? Then let’s make it stop. Let’s make it unbearable to keep putting a target on conservatives’ (or Catholic school children’s) backs. The internet is awash with evidence of their hate. You name the leftist luminary, and you or I can easily find hard evidence of their demonizing simply by an internet search. So, let’s make their demonizing cost.

The Left has amazingly given us a great deal of low-hanging fruit here. We have a moral obligation to seize it. If you know a victim, tell them.