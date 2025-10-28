The future of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) will be prominently featured in a series of exclusive reports starting tomorrow night on the FOX News channel. They will conclude one week from tomorrow when FOX News prime time host Jesse Watters sits down with TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk for her first television interview since the assassination of her husband Charlie Kirk on September 10.

TPUSA, of course, is the prominent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk that has grown to have an influential conservative activist motivational presence on thousands of college and university campuses and high schools in the United States. In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s shocking killing, President Donald Trump commented that Kirk’s and TPUSA’s efforts contributed significantly to his 2024 re-election victory. Days after Kirk’s assassination, his widow, Erika Kirk, in two public addresses impressed millions of people with her compelling and unforgettable responses to her family’s tragedy and her commitment to continue and grow Charlie Kirk’s work motivating young people into the future.

Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the 2025 Young Women’s Leadership Summit at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. (Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Flickr, unaltered.)

Shortly after her husband’s death, Erika Kirk succeeded Charlie as the CEO and chair of the board of TPUSA. According to a news release from FOX News Media, tomorrow — Wednesday October 29, 2025, on Jesse Watters Primetime on the FOX News channel at 8 PM ET/10 PM PT:

Watters will go behind the scenes with Mrs. Kirk at Turning Point USA’s Arizona headquarters, as well as the ‘This is the Turning Point’ tour stop at the University of Mississippi in Oxford on Wednesday, October 29th. Jesse Watters Primetime will be live on the Ole Miss campus for the event which includes Mrs. Kirk introducing Vice President J.D. Vance who will debate and take student questions throughout the night. The full event will be streamed live on FOX Nation [FOX News’s subscription streaming service] followed by the premiere of a multi-part limited edition documentary series on Friday, November 7th featuring extensive behind-the-scenes footage with Mrs. Kirk.

In addition to these programs, FOX News’s collaboration with TPUSA will conclude next Wednesday, November 5 – interestingly the day after the off-year elections – when at 8 PM ET:

Watters will present an exclusive interview with Erika Kirk. . . The sit-down will mark Mrs. Kirk’s first television interview following the tragic assassination of her husband. Mrs. Kirk will discuss a range of topics including the impactful legacy that Charlie left on the nation, the power of faith in their lives, the timeline of what happened the day he was killed and the future of Turning Point USA.

Jesse Watters’s nightly program Primetime, “which recently closed the third quarter of 2025 with 3.5 million viewers and over 375,000 in the 25-54 demo, [is] the most-watched program in both categories throughout primetime” according to FOX News media.

Peter Barry Chowka is a veteran journalist, author, and talk show host. He has been a frequent contributor to American Thinker since 2007. Since 2018 Peter has been invited to appear on the BBC in the UK to offer a U.S.-based conservative perspective on the news. His Web portal which links to his recent work and contact information is https://peter.media.