The Cuomo campaign released a funny, powerful video, only to pull it instantly

A true genius in the Andrew Cuomo for Mayor campaign created an astonishingly good AI video with the theme “criminals for Mamdani.” Although only a fraction of the AI criminals in the video are black, the campaign was instantly accused of racism and, of course, bowed down and withdrew the video. Thankfully (in this case), the internet is forever, and someone was wise enough to save the video before it vanished.

Here, in all its glory, is the now-deleted campaign video:

Andrew Cuomo’s campaign just posted — and quickly deleted — this AI-generated ad depicting “criminals for Zohran Mamdani.”



Features a Black man in a keffiyeh shoplifting, an abuser, a trespasser, a trafficker, a drug dealer, and a drunk driver all declaring support for Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/kDR4UaMAvk — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) October 23, 2025

In terms of Zohran Mamdani’s declared policies and preferences regarding crime, the video is devastatingly accurate, as it is about the inevitable effect of those same positions. The video is also funny and quite powerful as it envisions a world in which criminals run free and social workers have kumbaya moments with domestic abusers and their victims.

Because of the complaints raised about the video, it’s worth giving an inventory of the AI criminals:

A black shoplifter in a keffiyeh

A white wife-beater

A white robber

A black (or maybe Hispanic) pimp

A white female drunk driver

Two white drug dealers, one of whom supports Hamas

A white drug abuser

By my reckoning, of the eight criminals in the video, six are white, and two are black and/or Hispanic. But that 25% of minorities was enough to send the race hustlers into spasms:

The video, which has been reposted by other accounts since the campaign took it down, drew condemnation from many viewers, including Cuomo detractor and Mamdani fan Bill de Blasio. “This is disqualifying. No candidate who approves a racist, disgusting ad like this can be allowed to govern,” the former mayor wrote on X.

The Cuomo campaign instantly withdrew the video and blamed a “junior staffer.”

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi denied the video was an ad in a statement swiping back at the attacks. “The video was a draft proposal that was neither finished nor approved, did not go through the normal legal process, and was inadvertently posted by a junior staffer — which is why it was taken down five minutes later,” he said.

The campaign shouldn’t have done that. The brilliant, hard-hitting, and entirely on-point video is a stark reminder of what Democrats intend to do across America. Moreover, the sad reality is that minorities commit crimes in numbers far disproportionate to their representation in the American population. If anything, this video was racist against whites!

Anyway, it’s a great anti-Democrat party video (if you accept that Mamdani’s policies are stand-ins for what the leftist base wants and the power brokers seem inclined to give), so I urge you to watch it.

X screen grab. Fair use for editorial commentary purposes.