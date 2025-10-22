The Communist Party USA cosponsored ‘No Kings.’ You should care.

As Bill Maher once laid bare, “For Millennials, the word socialism doesn’t conjure up images of Stalin and Castro, it conjures up images of naked Danish people on a month-long paid vacation…it’s not such a jarring proposition when socialism comes along and says you are entitled to free stuff.”

That casual humor hides a grave reality: a growing portion of Democrats embrace an ideology they do not truly understand, mistaking state control and economic tyranny for harmless perks. This misunderstanding has transformed socialism into a seductive fantasy rather than the system of central planning and bureaucratic dominance it actually is, and the implications for America are profound, multi-generational, and deeply worrisome.

The recent “No Kings” rallies underscore the danger of this ideological drift. The Communist Party USA openly co-sponsored the protest, aligning with other groups to oppose President Donald Trump. In New York, the CPUSA’s hammer-and-sickle insignia was featured on official “No Kings” literature. That’s a brazen signal of how far-leftism is being mainstreamed under the guise of righteous protest.

Prominent Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democrat Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, and Senator Cory Booker marched. Indeed, “No Kings” was broadly supported by Democrats at all levels of government, activism, and media.

For many Americans, the rallies were more than a spectacle—they were a revelation. What the left presents as “resistance” is, in reality, a Trojan horse for subversive forces bent on undermining capitalism and personal liberty. This is not abstract theory. Polling confirms a seismic shift within the Democrat base: a Gallup survey shows 66% now view socialism positively, outstripping the 42% who support the capitalist principles that have generated American prosperity.

Another survey from Data for Progress indicates 53% of Democrat voters prefer far-left figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over moderates, signaling an ideological takeover that threatens the entrepreneurial spirit and economic growth that millions rely on daily.

The peril lies not only in enthusiasm but in ignorance. Only 34% of Democrats correctly identify socialism as state ownership and central planning, while nearly half equate it with free healthcare, education, and other government handouts. Gallup data further reveal that 60% of Democrats see socialism positively for its promise of “free” services, blind to the suffocating control it imposes over work, innovation, and wealth creation.

The result is a populace eager for handouts, unaware that each perceived benefit comes at the cost of opportunity, productivity, and personal freedom.

History offers stark warnings. Nations that flirted with socialism as an experiment have endured catastrophic consequences. Venezuela’s GDP has contracted nearly 25% since 2013 under socialist rule, paired with hyperinflation and mass shortages. Greece, after embracing socialist economic policies post-2008, saw GDP plummet by over 25% and unemployment surge above 27%.

These are not abstract lessons. They are vivid illustrations of what happens when good intentions collide with the harsh realities of centralized economic control. Yet the Democrat embrace of socialism persists, driven by a base lulled into believing generosity equates to freedom.

“The point is if you add up all the free things that the under-40 crowd is used to getting from…being able to sit in Starbucks all day for the price of a scone, from music to wi-fi to birth control—it’s not such a jarring proposition when socialism comes along and says you are entitled to free stuff,” Bill Maher observed, concluding that what’s desired is “not really socialism” but “Santa-ism.”

That was almost a decade ago. His words ring true today, and their echo amplifies with every passing election cycle. To many, socialism offers the illusion of manna falling from the sky, while the rivers flow with milk and honey. In reality, socialism spells the end of America’s first world economy. Dependence replaces initiative, government replaces community, and freedom is subordinated to bureaucracy.

The stakes are not partisan. They are generational. America’s prosperity, built on the principles of capitalism and the protection of private enterprise, faces a credible threat from policies designed to redistribute, control, and centralize wealth. Socialism is not merely a policy preference. It is a long-term strategy to crush standards of living so despots can rule over ruins.

If left unchecked, it shall leave future generations with diminished opportunity, stunted economic growth, and an entrenched government class controlling the levers of daily life.

For those who care about sustaining the American Dream, the warning is clear: the Democrat party’s embrace of socialism is more than a political quirk. It is a deliberate pivot toward an economic ideology that history shows inevitably fails, a fantasy of free services that hides the harsh reality of governmental oppression, and a gamble with the nation’s multi-generational prosperity.

Understanding socialism is not optional. It is essential to defending the freedoms, innovation, and opportunity that have made America extraordinary.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto is the creator, host, and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the news that shapes everyday life. He also provides affordable, results-driven consulting for business, management, media, politics, and the economy. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast, which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Image: Michaelwuzthere, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.