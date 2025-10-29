That much spent on food stamps?

Put me down as someone who had no idea that "food stamps" had so many participants. And we can thank this latest "shutdown" for that. This is from Mike LaChance:

One aspect of the government shutdown that probably wasn’t anticipated by Chuck Schumer and other Democrats, is that it has revealed to the public just how many people receive food stamps. Years ago, when the program was still called ‘food stamps’ it was seen as something that struggling families might use temporarily to get through a hard time. Then it was re-branded as the ‘SNAP’ program and destigmatized. People were encouraged to enroll. Now there are many more people using the program, many who probably don’t even really need it. The longer the shutdown goes on, the more reports there are about this and it’s stunning to taxpayers who did not realize until now how incredibly huge this is.

Lots of "food stamping" going on out there. Do you believe 42 million using food stamps every week? Apparently, the majority of illegal aliens are using the food stamps.

Here is the irony. People who come here legally have to prove that they won't be a financial burden in the U.S. Of course, people who are illegally don't have to meet that standard and some states "expanded" the program to be compassionate. Compassionate at the expense of whom?

Our family came here many years ago. We did not rely on food stamps because my father had two jobs and my mom helped out by taking care of a few babies. We were grateful for the freedom that this land offered. It would have never occurred to my father or mother to rely on government assistance. I guess that we were different, as they like to say about the Cubans.

Image: Clementine Gallot